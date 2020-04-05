Deputy canceled: Low ratings bring end to new FOX show

Deputy has been canceled by FOX. The new show recently completed its first season, but that will also likely be it’s last.

The bad news was revealed by the network and it appears that the low ratings during primetime episodes on Thursday nights ended up being the culprit.

As we previously reported, Deputy had been struggling to get viewers at 9/8c while going up against Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and Mom on CBS.

After the season finale aired on March 26, the average number of viewers per episode was marked at about 3.66 million. That doesn’t count people who watched it later on the DVR or through OnDemand.

Though there were some dedicated fans tuning in each week, it appears that FOX didn’t feel that the show would be a money-maker moving forward.

Deputy cast was strong

It’s a shame that the Deputy cast won’t be returning, especially since it was really strong.

Led by Stephen Dorff as Sheriff Bill Hollister, the writing worked very well for the ensemble cast and the supporting characters were equally impressive.

Some of the other notable Deputy cast members were Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Deputy Brianna Bishop, Brian Van Holt as Detective Cade Ward, and Mark Moses as Undersheriff Jerry London.

Deputy also co-starred Danielle Mone Truitt as Charlie Minnick, Natalia Cigliuti as Teresa, and Shane Paul McGhie as Deputy Joseph Harris.

The plot of the show revolved around a career lawman who was thrust into the position of being the sheriff after the former office-holder died on the job. He brought his own way of doing things to the job, which, predictably, ruffled a lot of feathers in Los Angeles County.

RT if you're still yearning for a showdown between these two. 👀 #DeputyonFOX pic.twitter.com/XwJip3WRTv — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) March 29, 2020

No Deputy Season 2

There was a lot of character building during Deputy Season 1 and the groundwork had been set for many seasons to come.

It would have been very interesting to see where the show could have taken these characters and if more famous faces popped up as guest stars during Season 2 episodes.

Having Dorff as the lead was likely pretty expensive for producers, as he had recently found additional success starring on True Detective Season 3.

Hopefully, the talented members of the Deputy cast all find new shows to move on to, with people like Yara Martinez possibly heading back to their old shows (she was on Bull).

As of now, there have been no rumors of a new network picking up Deputy to try to resurrect it.

Deputy aired on FOX and is available OnDemand.