Bridgerton Season 4 spoilers: Meet Benedict’s love interest

Are you ready to return to the world of Bridgerton?

Netflix sure is, and details are beginning to trickle out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the series isn’t expected to return until 2026 due to the long production and post-production process for the global smash hit.

Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Lord Benedict Bridgerton’s quest for love, meaning that Luke Thompson will lead the upcoming chapter after three seasons as a supporting cast member.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” the logline teases.

But who will be the object of Benedict’s affection?

An entirely new character that has never appeared in the series before, which is always interesting.

Variety is reporting that Yerin Ha has landed the coveted role of Sophie Beckett.

Yerin is coming off a two-season run on Paramount+’s Halo adaptation, which was recently canceled after two seasons.

Producers are shopping that series to new outlets, but given the eye-watering production values, it’s unlikely to be a successful endeavor.

Who is Sophie Beckett?

The character first appears in Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which will serve as the basis for Bridgerton Season 4.

Bridgerton’s June Season 3 finale strongly hinted that Sophie was headed to the ton as Benedict prepared to go to the ball where he meets her in the book.

Will the show follow the same path? There’s a good chance, but there will be some changes.

Bridgerton has been such a massive success story because it has played with expectations throughout its first three seasons, and the show is headed in an impressive direction.

Netflix has yet to confirm Yerin’s casting, but we’re sure Lady Whistledown is working her way through an article about to share with fans.

Netflix is doubling down on Bridgerton

While many TV series lose steam as they progress, Netflix’s decision to split up the third season across two months has proven to be a big success story, cementing the show’s place on the streaming platform for the years to come.

It will be interesting to see where the show goes next because it’s coming off the red-hot season that showcased Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story.

The series knows its audience tunes in for the romantic plots, so that won’t be changing.

Bridgerton is on hiatus. Season 4 is expected to debut in 2026. Stream Seasons 1-3 on Netflix.