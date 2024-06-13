Bridgerton Season 4 delayed — When will it premiere?

Lady Whistledown won’t be putting pen to paper for a long time.

As the final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 drop on Netflix, we have a worrying update about Season 4.

The romantic drama won’t return until at least 2026 with its next batch of episodes.

Showrunner Jess Brownell made the declaration while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” the EP dished of the delay.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Bridgerton hiatuses aren’t new

Lengthy hiatuses are not new to the Bridgerton universe, as Season 2 premiered in 2022.

Granted, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story helped soften the blow of the gap between seasons last year.

The series features eye-watering production values and strong writing, so perhaps the show should remain on a two-year schedule to avoid hurting the quality.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2, premiered on Netflix today. It focuses on the aftermath of Penelope and Colin’s tryst.

Are they headed for marriage, or will their relationship sour when reality sets in?

Of course, Penelope will have to conceal her identity as the mysterious blogger telling all about the Bridgerton family’s secrets.

Penelope may be in trouble in Season 3

Indeed, such a reveal would end the relationship because of the bombshells published about Colin’s family.

Maybe Penelope will come clean at some point because having such a giant bomb waiting to go off at any time may be too much for Penelope to handle.

Bridgerton Season 3 is arguably one of the most fan-service seasons to date because of the sheer popularity of Penelope and Colin. We have every reason to believe it will end with many romantic moments.

The big question surrounds where the show will go in Bridgerton Season 4.

The series has already skipped over a book couple, so we must stay tuned to what Netflix and producers say about the next chapter to get a feel for what’s on tap.

Waiting until 2026 will be difficult, but maybe more spinoffs will materialize to make the wait less difficult.

Bridgerton Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.