Bridgerton: Penelope calls out Colin in fiery Season 3 sneak peek

Polin season gets underway on Bridgerton when the series returns in May, and Netflix has dropped quite the teaser to tide us over.

We’re unsure whether the clip was released to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but before you get too excited, there’s a severe lack of romance. That isn’t very Bridgerton of you, Netflix.

Instead, we see Colin (Luke Newton) getting an icy reception from Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

The reason?

Penelope overheard the man she’d been pining for telling everyone he’d never court her.

So, she’s shocked when he dares to say he now misses her.

Penelope is done with Colin the Bridgerton Season 3 teaser

“You miss me, but you would never court me. Is that correct?” she wondered before telling him she had heard everything he said about her.

To her bewilderment, he wants to take the exchange away from the public’s prying eyes.

This made Penelope feel like she embarrassed him, and she admitted that she knew he would never court her because she was the “laughingstock of the Ton.”

The kicker for Penelope here is that she never thought Colin of “all people could be so cruel.”

It’s quite the spectacle and highlights why the show was right to skip to these two characters as Bridgerton Season 3’s central love story.

Penelope and Colin have plenty of chemistry

They have chemistry for days, but unless Colin starts to be nicer to our Lady Whistledown, there’s a good chance she won’t be interested in pursuing anything with him.

We already know that the season starts with Penelope giving up on Colin after hearing what she heard.

Their connection is revisited when he returns from his summer travels, but he is left wondering why his one-time love interest is giving him the cold shoulder.

The good news? Penelope is looking for love — just not with Colin.

Is there hope for Penelope in the marriage market?

Her aim when picking the right man is to find someone who will give her the independence to continue telling scandalous tales about the people she knows and take her away from her family.

Then there’s her rift with Eloise. Their friendship hit a significant snag last season, and it looks like there’s no way back.

Netflix recently announced that Bridgerton Season 3 will be split into two parts, with the first part launching on Thursday, May 16, followed by part two on Thursday, June 13.

Oh, and plenty of steamy scenes are on the horizon.

Who is on the Bridgerton Season 3 cast?

In addition to Coughlan and Newton, the Bridgerton Season 3 cast includes Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

It’s an expansive cast as usual, but we’re just glad to have Ashley and Bailey back because, although their love story was a lot of fun, it didn’t seem resolved at the end of Bridgerton Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 16 on Netflix.