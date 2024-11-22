Blue Bloods series finale: Will Erin and Jack end up together? Bridget Moynahan weighs in

The series finale of Blue Bloods is on the horizon and will be here before we know it.

Blue Bloods fans have many questions about what happens to the Reagan family.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several clues allude to death happening in the final episode, with fans sharing thoughts on who gets killed.

Another hot topic is whether or not certain people like Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) will finally get together.

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jack (Peter Hermann) reuniting also has Blue Bloods fans buzzing.

In a recent interview, Bridget shared her thoughts on a possible Jack and Erin reunion before the show ends.

Will Erin and Jack end up together on Blue Bloods?

Speaking to TV Insider, Bridget opened up about Erin spending more time with Jack.

The fact that Erin brings Jack to the Reagan family stirs up a lot of drama for the family. We all know Henry (Len Cariou) isn’t a fan and has already said he will never accept Jack back in the fold.

“The rest of the family really is not into him,” Bridget explained to the outlet.

However, Erin does her own thing, including having Jack back in her life, regardless of what her family thinks or says.

“I think that people are going to be really excited about the last episode in regards to that storyline,” the actress expressed.

No, Bridget didn’t reveal if a reunion happens but we have to say the fact that she teased fans will be excited leads us to believe Erin gives Jack another chance.

What else did Bridget Moynahan say about the Blue Bloods series finale?

Even though she wasn’t ready for Blue Bloods to end, Bridget Moynahan feels satisfied with how the show says goodbye but everything isn’t necessarily tied up neatly in a bow.

“I think that fans are going to be really left satisfied, but then also wanting more,” Bridget teased.

There will be one last family dinner because this is Blue Bloods, and the show can’t go out without a Reagan family dinner. However, that doesn’t mean the scene will be the last in the show, as many fans are convinced it will happen.

Bridget gave another tease to TV Insider, saying, “There’s some heartbreak and there’s some joyful news. There’s some hopeful news.”

One thing is for sure. These final few episodes will be emotional for fans and the cast.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.