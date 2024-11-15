The final season of Blue Bloods has been barreling right along as fans brace for the series finale of the hit CBS drama.

Last year, Blue Bloods fans were devastated to learn that Season 14 would end the show’s run.

Despite a #SaveBlueBloods campaign and the stars speaking out for CBS to continue the show – Blue Bloods’ fate was sealed.

The cast wrapped filming on the series last summer, with Donnie Wahlberg sharing footage from his finale day on set.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods was split into two parts, with the final episodes currently airing on CBS.

There’s been speculation about the finale date, but CBS has revealed it as well as a special to honor the long-time series.

When is the Blue Bloods series finale?

The series finale of Blue Bloods will air on Friday, December 13 at 10/9c on CBS. There are currently four episodes left in Blue Bloods Season 14.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 5 airs Friday, November 15, and Episode 6 airs Friday, November 21. Then, due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, Blue Bloods will take a brief break before the final two episodes hit CBS airwaves.

New episodes of Blue Bloods return on Friday, December 6, with Episode 7 airing before the series finale the following week.

Along with the finale date, CBS has revealed a little treat for Blue Bloods fans before the series ends.

CBS to air Blue Bloods special ahead of series finale

This week, news broke that on Friday, November 29, CBS will air a special tribute episode to Blue Bloods.

According to TVLine, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner will host Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy. The special will feature favorite moments from the cast and guest stars. Viewers will also see fun behind-the-scenes moments.

Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy gives fans “a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans.”

The cast also looks back on the pilot to reveal what it was like to meet for the first time and have what would become the icon Rean family dinners for the first time. Oh yes, there will be plenty of juicy, fun entertainment for fans, and that’s not all.

Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy will feature a first look at the series finale two weeks before it airs.

Are you ready for Blue Bloods to end?

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.