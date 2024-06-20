There’s sad news for Blue Blood fans who were hoping the show would somehow get a second lease on life.

Donnie Wahlberg has confirmed he’s filming his last day on the Blue Bloods set as the series wraps.

The actor has kept fans updated and shared behind-the-scenes fun throughout the final season.

Even though the final episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 won’t air until the fall, filming for the series has ended.

It should surprise no one that Donnie took time to acknowledge his final day on Blue Bloods by looking back and being thankful.

Earlier today, Donnie used social media to let Blue Bloods fans know it’s the end of an era.

Donnie Wahlberg films final day on Blue Bloods set

Taking to Instagram, Donnie shared a video of him exiting his New Kids On The Block tour bus at the set of Blue Bloods. Donnie didn’t speak but rather let the words flash across the screen, sharing what he was doing.

The caption of the Instagram post perfectly summed up how Donnie feels about his final day filming as Danny Reagan.

“Last day of Blue Bloods ⬇️ Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it. To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you,” he began his message.

Donnie gave a huge shoutout to New York City, where the show has been filmed for the past 15 years. Since Blue Bloods is all about the NYD, Donnie thanked the NYPD for help and support over the years.

“Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don’t make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you. #godspeed ❤️💙 #BlueBloods #Family #love #gratitude #thoughts #NYPD #NewYork #NewYorkCity,” Donnie ended the caption.

Donnie has shared numerous IG posts as his filming days on Blue Bloods wind down.

Blue Bloods cast gets their dance on

The cast of Blue Bloods may be sad about the show ending, but they are not letting that spoil them having a good time together

Last week, Donnie shared another bittersweet moment from Blue Bloods final days. This time, he was joined by his fellow cast members Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Will Estes (Jamie), Vanessa Ray (Eddie), Sami Gayle (Nicky), Tony Terraciano (Jack), Andrew Terraciano (Sean) and Will Hochman (Joe) for a little dance challenge.

“Bittersweet day on set — but The Blue Bloods Family was up for the Get Down Dance Challenge to lighten the mood! Blockheads, we need you ready to join in! Either in your seats, in the aisles, in your magic seats or wherever you are in the building, during the Magic Summer Tour 2024! 🕺🏼🕺🏻🕺🏼🕺🏻🕺🏻🤖❤️♾💫✨🤟🏼 #dance #fun #motivation #inspiration #GetDownDanceChallenge,” Donnie wrote on the super fun video.

The group did a great job and smiled once the footage ended.

Donnie Wahlberg has confirmed he’s had his last day of filming Blue Bloods. But fans still have eight more episodes to enjoy when the show returns this fall.

Blue Bloods is currently on hiatus on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.