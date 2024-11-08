How many episodes are left in Blue Bloods’ final season? That’s the question on Blue Bloods fans’ minds as the season barrels along.

Last year, ahead of Blue Bloods Season 14, news broke the series was coming to an end.

Instead of airing the final season all at once, Blue Bloods was divided up into two parts.

One reason for this was the writers’ and SAG/AFTRA strikes that hit Hollywood in 2023.

However, another reason was to give Blue Bloods fans more time to say goodbye to the Reagan family.

Now that the final episodes are airing on CBS, it’s time to see how many episodes remain in the series.

How many episodes are left in Blue Bloods’ final season?

When Blue Bloods’ final season was broken up into two parts, the breakdown was 10 episodes airing last spring and eight to air this fall, giving the final season an 18-episode count.

Blue Bloods will air Episode 14 tonight (November 8), which means we are halfway through the last episodes of the cop drama. Counting the upcoming episode, only five episodes remain for the CBS show.

As of this writing, CBS has yet to announce the series finale date for Blue Bloods. Based on the episode count and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, we suspect the finale episode will air on Friday, December 13.

What can fans expect for the remaining Blue Bloods episodes?

The cast and crew of Blue Bloods are keeping what happens on the final episodes under wraps.

Thanks to the preview for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 4, we know that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) lands in some serious trouble. It has some fans fearing he will get kicked out of the NYPD.

If it happened, that would be quite the shocker, but odds are it won’t because it would certainly anger fans.

While she didn’t give any details, Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods, teased to Us Weekly that she thinks fans will be satisfied with the show’s end.

“There is sadness, there is joy and it is all wrapped up in the same beautiful final moments, she shared before adding, “There will be satisfaction.”

Tom Selleck (Frank) didn’t share any spoilers either, but he did reveal what it was like to film his final scene, and what he will miss most about Blue Bloods.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Blue Bloods’ final season, so tune in to see how the Reagan family’s story ends.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.