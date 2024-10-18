Why is Blue Bloods ending? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the final Blue Bloods episodes arrive.

For nearly 15 years, Blue Bloods has been a Friday night staple on CBS.

The cop drama brings in great ratings thanks to a loyal fan base that tunes in weekly to watch the Reagan family.

Despite being a major hit show, the network announced last year that Blue Bloods Season 14 would be its final season.

After the news broke, Blue Bloods fans rallied to get the show uncancelled, much like CBS hit with S.W.A.T.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and we will soon say goodbye to the Reagan family.

Why is Blue Bloods ending?

No definitive answer was given as to why Blue Bloods was canceled. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach declared this past spring that the network needed to refresh its schedule.

However, that likely isn’t the real reason. The simple fact is that a show like Blue Bloods is expensive because of the growth in cast salaries due to its longevity.

In fact, to even get Season 14, the cast had to agree to take a 25 percent pay cut, which they all did. Sadly, it all comes down to money.

We know the cast wasn’t ready for the show to end because many cast members have spoken out against the cancellation, insisting there were more Blue Bloods stories to tell.

Tom Selleck left confused over Blue Bloods’ cancelation

One cast member who has been very vocal about his disappointment in Blue Bloods ending is Tom Selleck (Frank). Last spring, Tom spoke to CBS News to call out the network for canceling the cop drama.

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!” the actor expressed.

Filming for Blue Blood Season 14 wrapped this summer, and before the premiere, Tom revealed what it was like to film his final scene as Frank Reagan.

After filming wrapped, Tom spoke out again about CBS ending Blue Bloods.

“I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6!” Tom shared with TV Insider.

It’s the end of an era for Blue Bloods fans, and unfortunately, that’s how television works. Here’s hoping the finale episodes and send-off do Blue Bloods justice.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.