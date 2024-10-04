Tom Selleck opens up about shooting his final Blue Bloods scene, reveals what he will miss most about show

The final eight episodes of Blue Bloods kick off soon, but Tom Selleck has already taped his last scene as Frank Reagan.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) shared footage from his final day on set.

Now, ahead of the Blue Bloods return on Friday, October 18, Tom isn’t holding back getting emotional about the show ending.

It’s no secret he isn’t happy Blue Bloods was canceled.

Speaking with TV Insider, Tom admitted being frustrated that the show will be done soon and is focused on giving Blue Bloods the proper send-off.

After 15 years playing Frank Reagan, Tom shared his final moment and scene on the set of the cop drama.

Tom Selleck opens up about shooting his final Blue Bloods scene

The final scene Tom filmed for Blue Bloods was the same as his first scene on the show. Tom ended his Blue Bloods run with an iconic Reagan family dinner.

“My last scene was ironically family dinner; that was also the first scene I shot on the show 15 years ago! I’m not going to tell you everything about the last episode…but the family dinner kind of reunites the Reagan family,” he expressed.

Tom explained that the entire family got together for one last supper, including Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Danny’s son Jack (Tony Terraciano), who are back in the mix for this epic finale.

While the family dinner was Tom’s last scene, that doesn’t mean it’s the last scene of the series. It’s just the scene that wrapped his Blue Bloods run, and the set was closed for that shoot.

“We were shooting for hours and all of a sudden, they said ‘Well, that was the last shot.’ I always wanted to say this poem, “Love Is Not All” by Edna St. Vincent Millay. There was crying and there was an enormous amount of hugs,” Tom shared with the outlet.

There’s no question that emotions were high for the final dinner, which has been a pivotal part of the show. The dinners are one thing Tom will miss about Blue Bloods, but not what he will miss the most.

What will Tom Selleck miss about Blue Bloods?

The set of Blue Bloods was a family. All the cast members have said that as the series wraps up its epic CBS run.

Tom admitted the people are what makes leaving the job so hard and what he will miss most about not being on Blue Bloods.

“The actors. The family of actors is as close as the Reagan family and the characters that they play. There’s isn’t a single one of them who didn’t want to come back. Most shows don’t end that way — there’s petty jealousy and all sorts of things– and we seemed to overcome that. It’s something for everybody to hang their hats on and be proud of,” he told TV Insider.

It’s the end of an era for Tom Selleck and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast. However, fans still have eight episodes to enjoy before the final goodbye.

Blue Bloods returns on Friday, October 18 at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.