Donnie Wahlberg teases more Blue Bloods after filming final season: ‘Things in the works’

After 14 Seasons, Blue Bloods fans will soon say goodbye to the Reagan family.

The final season of Blue Bloods has wrapped filming, with the episodes airing this fall on CBS.

However, Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) hasn’t given up on Blue Bloods and doesn’t think fans should either.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that a Blue Bloods spin-off could be in the works.

Thanks to Donnie, there’s more fuel to that fire about more coming for Blue Bloods.

It turns out the actor might be keeping a little secret.

Donnie Wahlberg teases more Blue Bloods after filming final season

During an impromptu Q&A session with fans ahead of a New Kids on the Block concert, Donnie was asked about the final season of Blue Bloods.

Donnie remarked that Season 14 of Blue Bloods is an “apparent” last season before giving fans some food for thought.

“We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it’ll air starting in October,” Donnie explained. “And you know, maybe there’ll be something else after that could be just as good.”

The singer then hinted that something was brewing in the Blue Bloods advertiser.

“I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen,” he spilled, adding, “You know I’ll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what.”

What else do we know about the Blue Bloods final season and possible spin-off?

The latest update for Donnie on Blue Bloods comes hot on the heels of CBS revealing the final eight episodes of Season 14 premiere on Friday, October 18 at 10/9c.

Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinted last spring that a Blue Bloods spin-off could come to Paramount+ once the original show ends.

Last month, though, CBS Studios President David Stapf admitted nothing was in development.

“It’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved. We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out,” David shared with Deadline, adding nothing would be announced until Blue Bloods was given a proper send-off.

Donnie Wahlberg isn’t the only cast member who has clarified that he wasn’t ready for Blue Bloods to end.

Tom Selleck (Frank) bashed CBS and hoped the network would give the show a lifetime. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Blue Bloods is currently on hiatus on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.