Shemar Moore and Justin Hartley bond over The Young and the Restless ahead of Tracker and S.W.A.T. premieres

The Young and the Restless alums Shemar Moore and Justin Hartley bonded over their time on the CBS soap as they prepare for new S.W.A.T. and Tracker seasons.

It’s finally premiere week on CBS, which means Justin and Shemar will be back on our screens soon.

This summer, in anticipation of the upcoming seasons of Tracker and S.W.A.T., the two Y&R alums gave fans a treat.

Of course, Shemar got his acting start on the show by playing Malcolm Winters, while Justin briefly played Adam Newman.

During an interview to promote their new shows, Shemar mentioned their time on The Young and the Restless.

It turns out he didn’t know Justin was on the show.

Shemar Moore and Justin Hartley bond over The Young and the Restless

In a video posted to the official CBS Instagram page, Shemar brought up his eight-year run on Y&R to ask Justin if it was true he was also on the show. Justin informed Shemar he had a two-year run as Adam.

“Oh, you were in the fancy family,” Shemar replied.

Justin laughed, adding, “You were on Y&R. You know exactly what you’re talking about.”

Shemar confirmed he was part of the Winters family before giving a shout-out to the late great Kristoff St. John (Neil).

“My brother, Kristoff, May he rest in Peace. He was a beautiful soul,” Shemar expressed.

Kristoff didn’t just have an impact on Shemar but also on Justin, who had the privilege of working with him. Shemar gave Kristoff all the props for helping him get his career off the ground and becoming the man he is today.

We could have listened to Justin and Shemar talk about their Y&R past for hours, but it was just a brief trip down memory lane.

When does S.W.A.T and Tracker premiere on CBS?

The two actors have come a long way since their time in Genoa City.

Shemar has been playing Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T. since 2017. The show is gearing up for Season 8, which will likely be the final season after it escaped two cancellations.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 premieres on Friday, October 8 at 8/7c.

After six years as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Justin has a new breakout hit show on his hands, playing Colter Shaw on Tracker. Season 2 of Tracker premieres on Sunday, October 13 at 10/9c.

Justin Hartley and Shemar Moore gave The Young and the Restless fans something they didn’t know they needed with a little trip down memory lane.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.