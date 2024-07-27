Big changes are coming for Sunny Hostin and The View

The View is almost ready to finish Season 27 and go on vacation for most of August, but fans must prepare for some changes.

Season 28 of The View seems to be bringing some changes for fans who watch on their televisions or go in person as an audience member.

Fans of The View who would like to see a show in person can request tickets and travel to New York City and do just that.

The website 1iota.com, which handles ticketing for The View and other shows, has updated a page for The View, and fans are commenting on the changes that will occur.

The ladies, which includes Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, will have the month of August off to relax and prepare for the new changes that will come this fall.

Sunny Hostin has been having a bad time with fans lately and may need the extra time to relax and renew herself before returning to The View in September.

The View seems to be changing its time and location for Season 28

In a recent Reddit post, a fan noticed that The View’s time and location are changing, and fans are going wild with the possibilities.

In the post, captioned, “The View will be moving buildings in September, possibly to the Disney HQ in Hudson Yards.” What seems to be known from 1iota.com is that a location change is happening. Where they are moving to still has not been revealed.

The View is going to have some changes this fall. Pic credit: u/Puzzleheaded_Hand320/r/theview/Reddit

The ticket also has a new time, meaning that The View will air at 10 a.m. Eastern, an hour earlier than it currently does.

Fans are eager for changes, with one saying, “I PRAY we get a new set and a new theme song!!”

Another fan shared, “It’s always fun when things are shaken up a bit!” Another shared their feelings, “Without knowing the implications of a new building if this is true, I hope they deliver! It’s been almost 10 years since a new set, so this is a welcome change.”

Fans react to news of changes at The View. Pic credit: u/Puzzleheaded_Hand320/r/theview/Reddit

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stopped by the set of The View

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stopped by recently to talk about Deadpool & Wolverine, their new movie.

Luckily, this time, Hugh did not have to apologize to any of the ladies like he had when he visited the GMA set.

He had to apologize for a scene that may have offended some viewers. He apologized profusely to Robin Roberts, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Superstar best friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman tell us about taking their real-life bromance and on-screen relationship to the next level in the wildly anticipated summer blockbuster 'Deadpool & Wolverine'! pic.twitter.com/Qi3eEdhRY8 — The View (@TheView) July 27, 2024

It will be exciting to see how The View will change things up for fans when they return on September 3 for Season 28.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.