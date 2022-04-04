Beyond the Edge season finale: End date set for Season 1 on CBS

Paulina Porizkova and Jodie Sweetin on Beyond the Edge Season 1. Pic credit: CBS

The Beyond the Edge season finale has been set by CBS for this spring, giving fans an indication of how many episodes are left to air in Season 1.

Often referred to as Survivor for celebrities, Beyond the Edge is a new reality competition show that CBS is airing each Wednesday night.

Some of the competitors participating in the first season include Jodie Sweetin from Full House, former NFL star Ray Lewis, reality TV star Colton Underwood, and former supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

The celebrities team up for challenges, competing for cash prizes at each stage of the game. The money that they raise is for charity, with someone eventually getting named as the “winner” of the show and earning the most money for their particular charity.

When is the Beyond the Edge season finale?

The season finale of Beyond the Edge airs on Wednesday, May 18, at 9/8c on CBS. It will be a two-hour episode, bringing the first season of the new show to a close.

There will be new episodes of Beyond the Edge each week until the season finale airs in Spring 2022, so there are still a lot of competitions to watch the celebrities take part in.

A look at the Beyond the Edge ratings

Through the first three episodes for Beyond the Edge Season 1, the reality competition show has been losing a lot of the viewers provided by its lead-in (Survivor 42 at 8/7c).

In the updated Beyond the Edge TV ratings, the show averages just under 2.7 million viewers each week. Those are just the live viewers, though, and the show is adding to the totals through DVRs and streaming after the episodes have aired.

There have been some intriguing members of the Beyond the Edge cast, but the show might need to get some bigger names if CBS wants the show to do better in Season 2.

For anyone who has missed any of the episodes of Beyond the Edge Season 1, they are currently available for streaming on Paramount+. It is a show that Survivor fans have been enjoying and it might be doing well enough for another season to be ordered.

It’s also not too late for those ratings to improve over the rest of the season, and as a reminder, it is airing right after new episodes of Survivor on Wednesday evenings.

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.