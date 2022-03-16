Beyond the Edge cast: Who is Jodie Sweetin?

Jodie Sweetin is one of the nine celebrities making up the Beyond the Edge 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Beyond the Edge cast finally gets to take center stage on Wednesday night, with the new Survivor-like show for celebrities ready to debut on CBS.

Nine celebrities are going to try to win the show, all while going through what appear to be some grueling challenges down in Panama.

Already filmed, Beyond the Edge took place over two weeks in the jungles of Panama, with the intent to try to see if a new version of celebrities in the wild could do well on television. We will soon have that answer with the season premiere arriving.

Some of the people on the Beyond the Edge cast are former NFL star Ray Lewis, former NBA star Metta World Peace, Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, and Eboni K. Williams from Real Housewives of New York. Actress Jodie Sweetin is also part of the show.

The key to this new reality competition show is that the celebrities are playing for charity, and the longer they last on the show, the more money they can raise for their respective charities.

Who is Jodie Sweetin on the Beyond the Edge cast?

Actress Jodie Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner as a kid on Full House, and for then returning to play that character as an adult on Fuller House.

Over the years, Sweetin has also been featured on the show Hollywood Darlings, on two episodes of Party of Five as Rhiannon Marcus in 1999, and also as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars.

No stranger to reality television, Sweetin was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Drop the Mic, and a recent episode of I Can See Your Voice. She will also appear on the season premiere of Name That Tune this spring.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Below is a recent interview that Sweetin did about a new movie she has and where she also talked about losing Bob Saget.

Jodie Sweetin Remembers Bob Saget And Talks New Movie

Watch this video on YouTube

Beyond the Edge full promo and explanation

Below is an informative video that was released which explains what the members of the Beyond the Edge cast are going to be doing on the show and how they will be able to raise a lot of money for their individual charities.

Since the celebrities are relying on each other, rather than simply trying to defeat each other, this is a completely different take on the genre. It will be very interesting to see if viewers are into it and which celebrities thrive in the environment.

Beyond the Edge Series Premiere Preview

Watch this video on YouTube

The season premiere of Beyond the Edge Season 1 arrives on Wednesday, March 16. It will be airing after new episodes of Survivor 42 each week.

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.