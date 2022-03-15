Survivor promo: New episode footage reveals new targets

The Survivor 42 castaways are blindfolded during a challenge on Episode 2. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is back with an all-new episode on Wednesday night and viewers will get to see what happens next with the remaining castaways.

On the first episode of the season, Jackson Fox got medically removed from the show, making him the first person to be eliminated from contention.

Later during the premiere, the Ika Tribe lost the Immunity Challenge, sending them to the first Tribal Council of the season. It was there that Zach Wurtenberger was unanimously voted out of the game, despite his efforts to use the Shot in the Dark chance.

Heading into Survivor 42, Episode 2, Ika and Taku are each down a member, so Vati will get to rest someone when the tribes battle it out in the second Immunity Competition of the season. And ahead of the next Tribal Council, there are some names getting tossed around.

Survivor 42 TV promo for Episode 2

In the promo shared below, we see that there are some new targets for elimination starting to be mentioned, in addition to Maryanne Oketch having a lot of fun in the game.

In regard to the people who could be at risk during the episode, we see Swati Goel suggest to Tori Meehan that they should vote out Drea Wheeler. Based on Tori’s immediate reaction, she seems a bit surprised that this is the route they might take.

Later in the promo, we see Daniel Strunk suggesting that it is time to vote out former firefighter Mike Turner. Could Mike be making moves that convince his tribe to turn on him? Or is Daniel trying to save his own game by shifting the target?

We will find out who ends up getting their torch snuffed out when Survivor 42, Episode 2 debuts on Wednesday, March 16 at 8/7c on CBS.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.