Boston Rob Mariano hints Survivor return after Tom Brady NFL return

A young Boston Rob Mariano shown playing a season of Survivor. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor legend Boston Rob Mariano sure knows how to cause some commotion on social media.

Following the huge announcement that Tom Brady made about unretiring and returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, Boston Rob made an announcement of his own.

It was a short while ago that Boston Rob thanked Tom Brady for all that he had done as a member of the New England Patriots. The post came after Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL, and Boston Rob is a die-hard fan of the Patriots.

On Sunday, though, Brady announced that he wasn’t quite ready to leave the game and that his retirement of less than one offseason is quickly coming to an end.

Boston Rob makes an announcement about Survivor 50

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” Tom Brady wrote in a Twitter post in order to reveal his intentions.

Rob Mariano posted a similar message in a Twitter post of his own, writing, “These past two years I’ve realized my place is still in the game Not on the couch. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my tribemates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 7th season in #Survivor50. Unfinished Business LFG,”

As you can see below, he also added a picture of himself playing Survivor, much like Brady had shared a photo of himself playing football.

Boston Rob Mariano is likely joking about Survivor 50

There is a lot of humor in the post that Boston Rob made to Twitter, especially with how similar he made his announcement to the one that Tom Brady made earlier in the day.

At the same time, appearing on Survivor 50 is something we shouldn’t rule out for Boston Rob. Sure, he is getting up there in years when it comes to succeeding at the game of Survivor, but he still seems to have the determination it would take to survive another installment.

There is definitely a lot of fan interest out there to see him again, even though he has already been on the island six times during his reality TV career. Maybe a theme that gets used for Survivor 50 would be right up his alley.

Until then, make sure to tune in on Wednesday night for Survivor 42. The premiere episode provided an elimination shock for viewers, and there should be many more great moments to watch in Spring 2022.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.