Maryanne Oketch on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Maryanne Oketch on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, named Maryanne Oketch. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Maryanne Oketch on Survivor 42?

Maryanne Oketch is a 24-year-old seminary student in Ontario who loves tabletop and videogames, reading, and snowboarding.

Maryanne looks up to her mother as her inspiration since she was able to rise from poverty in a village in Kenya and end up becoming a doctor, rising out of poverty to provide for her own family.

Now, Maryanne wants to prove that she can make a difference as well.

“The reason why I’m personally here on Survivor is that I feel as if I have a story to tell,” she explained in an interview. “I was a super weird kid. And I want to prove to myself and other people that you can be weird and don’t have to change yourself to succeed.”

How can you follow Maryanne Oketch on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Maryanne Oketch on Instagram at @maryanneoketch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has just over 1,800 followers and 50 posts on her account.

In her announcement for Survivor 42, she wrote, “I am SO EXCITED to announce that I am on the upcoming season of @survivorcbs!!!”

Fans who follow her on social media will see mostly candid photos of Maryanne, often alternating with a humorous quip or a longer look at her life.

What are Maryanne Oketch’s skills for Survivor 42?

Maryanne said she is a social person and she believes that her bubbly demeanor and personality will shine through, allowing her to fight on without ever giving up.

She also said she has a never quit attitude and will fight through her fears to become successful.

She gave an example of when she wanted to get her lifeguard certificate but had a fear of water after almost drowning as a child. She kept failing her swim test and wouldn’t stop.

“There was a moment when I had to decide, ‘Am I just going to give up on this dream? Or am I going to push to go achieve it?’ I had to just keep on pushing and keep on trying. And then I think on my seventh attempt, I finally got the timed swim.”

“That tenacity is something that will prepare me for the game.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.