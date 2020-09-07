Betty Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on HBO?

The teen skater comedy series Betty is based on Crystal Moselle’s Sundance film Skate Kitchen and focuses on a group of diverse young girls skating on the New York City streets as they try to establish themselves in the mostly male skateboarding scene.

Viewers enjoyed the first season of the popular comedy series on HBO with just six episodes released and are now hungry for more of the girls’ adventures.

It appealed to younger and older viewers based on the comedy, but also its empowering nature.

Here’s what we know so far about the arrival of a second season of the show.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Betty?

The good news is that yes, there will be more episodes of the teen skateboarding comedy, Betty, on the way. Back in mid-June, Variety reported that HBO officially renewed the series for a second season.

Amy Gravitt, executive president of HBO Programming, released a statement to announce the renewal.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of ‘Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” Gravitt said in part of her announcement, per Variety. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”

Betty holds a 96 percent score on the Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes, based on 27 critics’ reviews on the aggregate review website. At Metacritic, it has a 77 based on just 12 critic reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus for the series reads, “Earnest, audacious, and effortlessly cool, Betty captures the spirit of skating and friendship with style.”

Release date latest: When does Betty Season 2 come out?

Season 1 officially premiered on HBO on May 1, 2020. A new episode came out each week, with the finale arriving on June 5, 2020.

It’s possible Season 2 could come out around the same time in 2021. There’s been no official release date announced, but that seems to give plenty of time to produce the next episodes and bring them.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused many production plans to change, so that could change how things go for Betty on HBO.

As soon as more information arrives, we’ll provide any updates here.

Betty Season 2 cast updates

All of the prominent cast members should return for Betty Season 2. That includes Dede Lovelace as Janay, Kabrina Adams as Honeybear, Nina Moran as Kirt, Ajani Russell as Indigo, and Rachelle Vinberg as Camille.

Many of the recurring cast members could also return, such as Caleb Eberhardt as Donald, Edmund Donovan as Bambi, Katerina Tannebaum as Ash, Reza Nader as Farouk, CJ Ortiz as Luis, and Alexander Cooper as Charlie.

It’s unknown if any new cast members will join the series, but we’ll provide any updates here as they arrive.

Betty Season 2 spoilers

As mentioned, Betty is based on the critically-acclaimed 2018 Sundance film Skate Kitchen from Crystal Moselle, who now directs and executive produces the HBO series consisting of half-hour episodes.

The show stars the same core group of females from the Sundance Film who are also real-life skateboarders. Not only do viewers see them skating throughout the NYC landscapes, but also attempting to become part of the predominantly male skateboarding world.

“Betty” is a mocking nickname used by male skateboarders towards females attempting to encroach on their turf.

With six episodes on HBO providing more combined time than a feature film, viewers got more depth about the main characters’ lives and stories. That should continue for a second season, with some plot ideas drawn from the girls’ real lives.

“The stories are definitely inspired by their situations but also inspired by situations that the writers have gone through,” Crystal Moselle told MTV news.

As far as one possibility, there’s been a hint of something that will pop up again in Season 2.

One of the episodes in Season 1 involved cultural appropriation at a photoshoot. Moselle mentioned in an interview the desire to explore this particular story even more in the second season.

“The photoshoot story actually happened to one of our girls Ajani [Russell, who plays Indigo] in real life,” Moselle said, per a UK Express report.

“And I think it’s something that they deal with a lot, especially in fashion.

“And I think that, if we get to season two that is definitely something that we’ll be exploring more.”

So far, we’ve yet to see a trailer for Season 2, but that could give some hints at other upcoming storylines the show will explore.

Until the next episodes arrive, viewers can re-watch them via the streaming HBO Max or HBO Now platforms, or check out the Skate Kitchen film that the show is based on.

Betty Season 2 release date on HBO is TBA.