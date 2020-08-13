Avenue Five Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

With Avenue 5, viewers are on a wild and hilarious ride upon a futuristic space cruise that’s gone awry.

The fictional science fiction comedy series arrived on HBO earlier this year and has been quite popular so far thanks to a star cast capable of delivering plenty of humor.

That has many viewers hoping to see more adventures with an Avenue Five Season 2.

Here’s what we know about the second season coming out for HBO, along with cast updates and other key details.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Avenue Five?

There’s excellent news for fans of futuristic comedy series. Back in February, HBO officially renewed the series. So that means there will be a Season 2 of Avenue 5.

Per Deadline, Amy Gravitt, EVP HBO Programming, said with the announcement:

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage. Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for hour hapless heroes in season two.”

Release date latest: When does Avenue Five Season 2 come out?

Season 1 of Avenue 5 officially premiered with the first episode on January 19, 2020. There were a total of nine episodes in the season, with the finale arriving on March 15.

Interestingly, at the time of the renewal announcement, it was also announced that the expectation was for an early 2021 release for Season 2.

That could mean viewers get to see more of Avenue Five in January or February. However, the coronavirus pandemic has put many shows’ production plans on hold, so we’re awaiting official word on when it will arrive.

Avenue Five Season 2 cast updates

As of March, Avenue 5’s main character, captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), was the only confirmed character returning to the show. The former star of House was pleased to be continuing on board the ship.

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all. I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!” Laurie commented.

It’d be a surprise if other main stars such as billionaire Avenue 5 owner Herman Judd (Josh Gad) weren’t back, based on the premise that he’s the genius who owns this venture. With that, the ship’s associate owner Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura), should also return as his sidekick.

Fans should also expect to see more of former Silicon Valley star Zach Woods as the cruise ship’s Head of Customer Relations, Matt Spencer. Outspoken passenger Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front) and second engineer Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow) are also main cast members who need to return as they helped with the humor.

Other main cast members are Nikki Amuka-Bird as head of Mission Control Rav Mulcair, and Ethan Phillips as the former astronaut/current womanizing alcoholic Spike Martin.

Of course, there are plenty of recurring characters such as engineer Cyrus (Neil Casey) and Karen’s husband Frank (Andy Buckley), as well as the feuding couple Doug (Kyle Bornheimer) and Mia (Jessica St. Clair) to look forward to, among others.

Avenue Five Season 2 spoilers

Avenue Five is sort of like Gilligan’s Island set in outer space, with a lot more people involved, and a crew back on Earth actively trying to bring them all back home.

The premise is that what started out as just an eight-week long cruise trip for the many passengers on the giant spaceship, turns into a catastrophe. A mishap ends up causing the ship to go off course and having an estimated return time to Earth of three years.

That estimate changes throughout the season as the ship’s crew, led by captain Ryan Clark, try to navigate the various issues that pop up.

By the finale, viewers saw another mishap as the crew decided to jettison objects weighing what 500 non-essential passengers would weigh. However, Karen had that weight jettisoned from the wrong part of the ship, which causes the ship to have an even longer estimated return time to Earth of eight years now.

While Rav managed to get aboard the Avenue 5 ship after traveling into outer space, Iris got sent back to Earth during an argument aboard a supply shuttle.

Actress Suzy Nakamura confirmed she’ll be back as Iris, and said the cast is already learning about key plot developments for Season 2.

“I know a little bit because we had mini writing meetings with Armando and the writers just to flesh out character-wise what’s going to happen for Season 2. I wish I could tell you, but I can’t, because it would reveal what happens in the finale,” Nakamura said per Newsweek.

Zach Woods also said his character will have to deal with the trauma of causing seven passengers’ deaths onboard Avenue Five. By the finale, he’s decided to go into hiding and changed the access codes on the ship’s airlocks.

“Matt undergoes a traumatic experience that has a big impact on him, so I think that would definitely play out, in a second season,” Woods said.

Viewers will undoubtedly be anticipating what happens next for the quirky crew and passengers stuck on board the spaceship.

Avenue 5 Season 1 is available for streaming on HBO apps or channels with Season 2 TBA.