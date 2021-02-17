Behind Her Eyes: What is this new show about?

Simona Brown as Louise in Behind Her Eyes. Pic credit: Netflix

A new spooky show just dropped on Netflix called Behind Her Eyes. This miniseries is created by the man behind Hannibal and Narcos, Steve Lightfoot.

Behind Her Eyes is based on a best-selling novel written by Sarah Pinborough. The novel was well-received and garnered praise from many literary critics. Adapted for Netflix, this six-episode thriller follows single mother Louise (Simona Brown) and her untimely affair with her new boss, psychiatrist David (Tom Bateman).

Author Pinborough expressed positive words about the small-screen adaptation, saying that she had a “really good vibe” about working with Netflix. She is a fan of Lightfoot’s work and was happy that Netflix didn’t want to make any changes from the original story.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

What is Behind Her Eyes?

As described by Netflix, “[Louise’s] life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson), and she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems.”

Behind Her Eyes is filled with endless twists and has a mysterious vibe, in every episode. It is clear that nobody is to be trusted, although Louise makes an excellent and addictive protagonist. From the very beginning, Louise has the best intentions despite how amiss her plans seem to go.

In an interview with lead actor Simona Brown, she described her character as “quite relatable.” Brown shared, “[Louise] pours all of her life into her son, to the point where she has kind of forgotten herself and who she is. I think she lacks confidence and is self-deprecating, but is also very likable.”

The actor also added that the series’ twist will leave its audience “mangled.” She said, “I was completely floored when I read the scripts. I was like, ‘Mum…. this happened!’ I couldn’t believe it. I had to go back to the start and read it again.”

Read More Black History Month: 10 dramas to watch on Netflix

What to expect from Behind Her Eyes?

The trailer for Behind Her Eyes was released on YouTube earlier this month and was described as, “romantic, thrilling and twisted at the same time, with an ending that is nothing short of shocking” in the video’s description.

Behind Her Eyes is a promising series that will certainly leave every viewer on the edge of their seats. It is exhilarating at every turn and while the affair storyline is rather familiar, the show couples it with a chilling ambiance and an unforeseeable ending. It is a perfect watch for those who enjoy shows like Black Mirror and Orphan Black.

Behind Her Eyes is currently available for streaming on Netflix.