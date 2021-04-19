Baker and the Beauty: How many episodes are in this series?

The Baker and the Beauty is a major success on Netflix. Pic credit: ABC

The dreamy ABC comedy-drama The Baker and the Beauty was added to Netflix on April 13.

Since then, it has made itself comfortable topping the trending chart in the United States, remaining in slot two of trending TV shows on the platform.

It is underneath the brand-new Jamie Foxx-led Netflix Original series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and above the Netflix reality series The Circle, which is adding new episodes weekly.

That’s very impressive, given that the series was canceled by its original network after one season. With ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke citing the show’s low ratings, according to Deadline.

When this news dropped last year, show actor Nathalie Kelley tweeted, “Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season.”

However, she then added: “Their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home!”

Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season. But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all #thebakerandthebeauty — Nathalie Kelley (@natkelley) June 16, 2020

Looks like she was right, The Baker and the Beauty has found its new home on Netflix — making the available episodes very accessible to fans.

While there hasn’t been any news about Netflix rebooting the series, here’s everything there is to know about Season 1 of The Baker and the Beauty.

How many episodes are there in this series?

There is only one short season of The Baker and the Beauty. The series has nine episodes, each spanning about 45-minutes. These episodes follow local baker Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) and his budding relationship with the famous model Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley).

While short, this well-acclaimed series has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.3 on IMDb, and a 4.8 out of 5 Google audience rating. In many of the reviews, audiences and critics praise the series for its uniqueness and diversity throughout its limited time on air.

What is the series about?

ABC describes the show as, “Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”

The show was heavily praised for its Latino representation and at the time of the show’s cancellation, leading actor Nathalie Kelley called the act “tone deaf” to TV Line. She released a statement saying, “Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor.”

Kelley continues, “A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

With this new resurgence of energy and attention, especially on Netflix — the world’s largest streaming service— and the show’s support from its cast and crew, fans are hopeful that more is to come in the universe of The Baker and the Beauty.

And they would love to see what happens next in the relationship between Daniel and Noa.

The Baker and the Beauty is currently streaming on Netflix.