Dad Stop Embarrassing Me: Who is in the cast of this new show?

There are lots of new faces on the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Pic credit: Netflix

A new hilarious television series just arrived on Netflix. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me premiered on April 14 and has already found itself reaching high success on the streaming platform.

The series is currently the top trending television show in the United States, on the platform. When factoring movies into the equation, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is ranked in the second slot, behind the comedy Thunder Force.

The series has been explained as “full of heart and humor” and follows actor Jamie Foxx as Brian Dixon, a man who has to make huge adjustments to his bachelor life after he becomes a full-time father to his young daughter.

Netflix writes, “Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.”

However, other than the well-famed Jamie Foxx, who else stars in the show?

Sasha Dixon is played by Kyla-Drew

Playing the young and social media savvy daughter Sasha Dixon is the 17-year-old actor Kyla-Drew. While to some, she may be a new face, others are well-acquainted with her work playing main characters in various family comedies. Before starring in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Drew made single-episode appearances in the shows How I Met Your Mother, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS.

She then played the recurring character Mae Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Becky in the Netflix series No Good Nick.

Pops Dixon is played by David Alan Grier

Playing the Dixon patriarch and Brian’s live-in father Pops Dixon is the seasoned actor David Alan Grier. This Detroit-born performer has been acting for the last forty years. He played multiple characters in the nineties series In Living Color and the main character David Bellows in Life With Bonnie.

More recently, he starred in the FOX series The Cool Kids and Lamar Broome in The Resident.

Chelsea Dixon is played by Porscha Coleman

Actor, singer, and TV host Porscha Coleman plays the loveable character, Chelsea Dixon, Brian’s younger sister and “cool aunt” to Sasha. In real life, she seems just as cool as her character!

Early in her career, she played short roles in the popular television series Boston Public and 7th Heaven. More recently, she has popped up in the series Good Girls as Mindy and the Amazon Prime series Paradise City, alongside Bella Thorne and Cameron Boyce. Coleman also hosted Hollywood Today and Hollywood Today Live from 2013 to 2015.

Other prominent cast members in the series include Heather Hemmens (Hellcats), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), and Valente Rodriguez (George Lopez).

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is currently streaming on Netflix.