Ava DuVernay celebrates DC’s Naomi’s first day of shooting with photo

The next hopeful new DC Comics show to hit The CW will be Naomi in the television season by creator Ava DuVernay.

Naomi hopes to join the 2021-22 DC TV schedule that also includes The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.

Now, DuVernay has announced on Twitter that filming has started on the Naomi pilot for The CW with a photo.

DC’s Naomi begins shooting

At the moment, there is only an order for the pilot for Naomi, but once that is completed, there is hope that the lesser-known superhero will make it to The CW.

Ava DuVernay posted a photo from the first day of shooting on Twitter.

She tagged the photo, “Day One. NAOMI starring @KaciWalfall.”

The series will follow Naomi’s journey after a supernatural event rocks her entire hometown, causing her to start to investigate the incident.

Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship co-wrote and produced the pilot. Kaci Walfall (Army Wives) stars as Naomi in the series pilot.

Who is Naomi in DC Comics?

Naomi made her first appearance in DC Comics in 2019 by creators Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.

Naomi lived in a small town where nothing really happens until one day Superman and Mongul bring their fight into the town, leaving destruction in their path. This includes destroying the home of Naomi.

Naomi herself was the daughter of a superpowered woman from an alternate Earth. When a supervillain on that planet tried to kill the child, her mother sent her to Prime Earth for her safety, where she grew up in Oregon with no knowledge of her origin.

“Our first instance was to take her story into a place that you don’t normally see in the DC Universe, or you know exists,” Brian Michael Bendis said about the character.

Bendis said he was tired of every story and event taking place in Metropolis, Gotham, Star City, and Coast City.

“There’s all these places that the story still has yet to go because the main places of the DC Universe are so fun and so exciting to be, right?”

After Naomi learned who she was and developed her superpowers, she learned her birth world was ravaged. She went to Metropolis and asked Superman to be her mentor, and he accepted.

Naomi’s powers include energy projection that helps her pack a serious punch and shoot energy blasts, flight, plus superhuman strength and durability.