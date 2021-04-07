DC movie and TV shows: Future release dates, cast, trailers, and the full list of all past releases

The Suicide Squad and The Batman are both coming from DC Comics. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

DC Comics has a full slate of movies coming to theaters, TV shows coming to The CW, and streaming shows and movies coming to HBO Max, and the release dates are set for the near future.

DC now has HBO Max to add to its already packed slate of shows on The CW. The movie universe has also changed since Zack Snyder started his DCEU with Man of Steel.

With so many DC movies and TV shows coming, and everything changing all the time, it can be hard to keep track of it all.

We will do that for you, with a look at what is coming up for fans of DC Comics heroes.

This will include every movie and series from the DC Comics Universe, and will also feature a list of all past movies at the end.

The Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021)

The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. Pic credit: Warner Bros

Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016 and fans left disappointed, mostly due to studio interference changing director David Ayer’s cut to be more family-friendly, destroying what the movie was all about.

For the sequel, which hits in 2021, that won’t happen.

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) directs the movie and the early Suicide Squad trailers promise R-rated humor and gore.

The cast includes Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Sylvester Stallone (King Shark), Flula Borg (Javelin), Juan Diego Botto (Luna), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), John Cena (Peacemaker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II), Mayling Ng (Mongal), and Michael Rooker (Savant).

The CW Fall 2021 Season

Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman. Pic credit: The CW

The Flash – Season 8

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Batwoman – Season 3

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Arrow was the first DC show on The CW to end. This season (2020-21) marks the end of two more with Black Lightning and Supergirl ending after their current seasons.

The Flash is now the longest-running DC series on The CW, followed by Legends of Tomorrow.

Also returning is Batwoman for a third season and the second season of Superman & Lois.

Every show will premiere sometime in the 2021-22 season.

Peacemaker (TBA on HBO Max)

John Cena as Peacemaker. Pic credit: HBO

James Gunn isn’t just making The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros, but he is working on a spinoff series for HBO Max.

The series is Peacemaker starring John Cena.

This might spoil Peacemaker’s fate in The Suicide Squad unless this is a prequel series. Peacemaker is in production right now and should hit in either very late 2021 or sometime in 2022.

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

Robert Pattinson as The Batman. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The Batman is coming in 2022, and while it is a rebooting of the franchise, it takes place on Earth-2, so it won’t be part of the DCEU world.

Robert Pattinson is the new Batman in this movie, directed by Matt Reeves (Rise of the Planet of the Apes).

The movie is in Batman’s second year of action and he is trying to solve a murder in a world that includes Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Gotham P.D. (TBA on HBO Max)

Gotham P.D. is coming to HBO Max. Pic credit: DC

Gotham P.D. is another HBO Max series coming from DC and it is supposed to take place in the world of The Batman, so Earth-2.

This is based on the Gotham P.D. comic book series and has The Batman director Matt Reeves overseeing the series with Giri/Haji showrunner Joe Barton running the series.

Gotham P.D. will focus on characters “some of whom will touch on that you may have seen from the comics and others totally new,” Reeves teased.

Black Adam (July 29, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

In one of the longest in-development movies for DC Comics, Dwayne Johnson will join the DCEU as Black Adam.

The movie will feature the anti-hero/villain in the lead role, and will likely eventually lead to a mashup with Shazam! in the future.

Black Adam will deal with his origin story, starting 5,000 years ago in Kahndaq, and then jump top modern times where he meets up with the Justice Society of America.

The cast includes Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate. Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan) directs the film.

The Flash (November 4, 2022)

Ezra Miller is returning as The Flash. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Flash was supposed to be the movie that lead the DCEU from Zack Snyder’s Justice League to the future of DC Comics movies.

This will be the Flashpoint story, which in the comics saw Flash go back in time to try to save his mother and reset the DC Universe to disastrous effects.

Flash then had to team with Thomas Wayne’s Batman to fix things, creating a new version of the DC Universe.

Ezra Miller returns as Flash, while Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both return as Batman.

Andy Muschietti (Stephan King’s It) directs the movie.

Aquaman 2 (December 16, 2022)

Jason Mamoa as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

There were supposed to be two Aquaman movies coming out, one based on the creatures from The Trench and the sequel to Aquaman.

Warner Bros. canceled The Trench.

However, the new Aquaman sequel will arrive in 2022 with James Wan behind the camera again.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023)

Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

A Shazam! sequel is coming in 2023, and the title will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Little is known about the sequel, although Helen Mirren has signed on as a villain in the movie, demi-goddess Hespera — described as the daughter of Atlas.

David F. Sandberg returns as the director as does Zachary Levi as Shazam!

Titans Season 3 (TBD)

Titans. Pic credit: HBO Max

Titans started its run on DC Universe. Once Warner Bros. ended that streaming service outside of comic reading, three of the shows moved over to HBO Max.

Titans was the original HBO DC show and it has a third season coming. The first season hit in 2018 and the second in 2019. There could be a chance this new season could hit by the end of 2021.

Production is supposed to end in June 2021, so it is possible.

According to reports, Red Hood, Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow) and Barbara Gordon will debut in Season 3. Donna Troy also might return, despite her death.

Doom Patrol Season 3 (TBD)

Doom Patrol. Pic credit: HBO Max

Doom Patrol is also returning for its third season.

The first season hit in 2019 and the second in 2020. There is little chance of it hitting the third season in 2021 due to the halt of production in 2020-21.

There is no word on the storyline, although Madame Rouge will debut.

Stargirl Season 2 (TBD)

Stargirl on HBO Max. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Stargirl debuted its first season on DC Universe, and it was renewed for a second season.

The first season hit in 2020, but the second season will move to The CW. This is supposed to hit in the 2021-22 season, likely as a mid-season show due to its smaller episode number.

Static Shock (TBD)

Warner Bros. announced Static Shock was coming as a movie. Michael B. Jordan signed on as a co-producer and Randy McKinnon signed on to write the script in March 2021.

Naomi (TBD)

Naomi made her debut in the DC Comics imprint Wonder Comics. In 2019, she had her own series and then moved over to the DC Universe. This will be a series on The CW by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow).

Green Lantern (TBD)

Green Lantern is another HBO Max series that is coming. The show will about the Green Lantern Corps and will feature several different Lanterns across different time frames. They include Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Alan Scott, Kilowog, and Sinestro.

Blue Beetle (TBA)

Blue Beetle will also get his own series at HBO Max. This is the New 52 version of the character, Jaime Reyes.

Zatanna (TBA)

Warner Bros. also announced that Zatanna was also coming to HBO Max, although it was not revealed if this is a TV show or a movie.

Wonder Woman 3 (TBA)

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Pic credit: Warner Bros

Wonder Woman hit theaters in 2017 and Wonder Woman 1984 hit in 2020. That makes it sound like the third Wonder Woman movie will likely be here late in 2023, which lines up right with the other announced releases.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot return for the third movie in ther series.

Untitled Superman Movie (TBA)

There is a new Superman movie coming. This is not necessarily a reboot, but it will feature a different Superman than the DCEU. J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are making the movie, and it is rumored that it will feature a Black Superman, possibly Calvin Ellis from Earth-23.

Batgirl (TBA)

Warner Bros. announced Batgirl was in development for an HBO Max project. This is likely to be a movie.

Supergirl (TBA)

A Supergirl movie is in development by Warner Bros. Sasha Calle has won the role of Supergirl and will make her original debut in The Flash.

Every DC movie or TV show released so far

Finally, we will catch you up with everything released so far.

DCEU Movies

Man of Steel (2013) Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman (2017) Justice League (2017) Aquaman (2018) Shazam (2019) Joker (2019) Birds of Prey (2020) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

DC on The CW (The Arrowverse)

Arrow (8 Seasons) – Ended in 2020 The Flash (7 Seasons) – Ongoing Supergirl (6 Seasons) – Ended in 2021 Legends of Tomorrow (6 Seasons) – Ongoing Constantine (1 Season) – Ended in 2015 Black Lightning (4 Seasons) – Ended in 2021 Batwoman (2 Seasons) – Ongoing Superman & Lois (1 Season) – Ongoing

DC Universe / HBO / HBO Max Shows

Swamp Thing (1 Season) Watchmen (1 Season) Titans (2 Seasons) – Ongoing Doom Patrol (2 Seasons) – Ongoing Stargirl (1 Season) – Ongoing

Non-DCEU Superman Movies

Superman and the Mole Man (1951) Superman (1978) Superman II (1980) Superman III (1983) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) Superman Returns (2006)

Non-DCEU Batman Movies

Batman (1966) Batman (1989) Batman Returns (1992) Batman Forever (1995) Batman & Robin (1997) Batman Begins (2005) The Dark Knight (2008) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Non-DCEU Other Movies

Swamp Thing (1982) Supergirl (1984) The Return of Swamp Thing (1989) Steel (1997) Road to Perdition (2002) Catwoman (2004) A History of Violence (2005) Constantine (2005) V for Vendetta (2006) Watchmen (2009) Jonah Hex (2010) The Losers (2010) Red (2010) Green Lantern (2011) Red 2 (2013) The Kitchen (2019)

Other DC Comics Television