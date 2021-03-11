Kiersey Clemons confirmed as Iris West in The Flash movie

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West in Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Justice League Snyder Cut might already be changing the DCEU.

One of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League’s notable additions is restoring a deleted scene featuring Kiersey Clemons as the Flash’s future love Iris West.

It’s now confirmed that Clemons will be reprising the role of Iris for the forthcoming Flash solo movie.

Who is Iris West?

Introduced in the same story as the Barry Allen Flash in 1956, Iris West was a reporter for the Central City Picture News who becomes Barry’s girlfriend. For years, Iris was unaware of Barry’s secret identity until after they were married.

Iris discovered she was actually born in the 30th century and had been sent back in time to protect her from a larger threat. A shocking storyline had the Reverse-Flash murdering Iris to get at Barry.

However, Iris managed to survive, briefly living in the future with Barry before returning to the present. Through various DC reboots and new histories, Iris remains a steadfast love for Barry.

In the CW’s Flash series, Candice Patton plays Iris, who grew up with Barry. Eventually, they fall in love and are married. The show has had storylines from Iris often held hostage by enemies to briefly getting superspeed herself.

DCEU Iris

A recently released promo for the Snyder Cut showcases a scene cut from the original Justice League featuring Kiersey Clemons as Iris.

The actress is known for recurring roles on TV series like Transparent and Easy as well as the movies Neighbors 2 and Antebellum.

The scene has Barry (Ezra Miller) in a cafe when he sees Iris about to be hit by a car. Thanks to his speed, it all looks frozen for Barry as he races to save Iris.

The scene uses Snyder’s view of Barry’s speed, which is (unlike the CW version), he can’t grab people at his high speed for fear of injuring them. Thus, Barry gently moves Iris out of the way and lays her on the ground before running off.

Iris’ addition

Ezra Miller as the Flash Pic credit: Warner Bros

The clip has Iris clearly getting a view of Barry’s face. It’s logical to assume that when the Flash becomes more public, Iris can figure out it’s really Barry and works to help him.

Details on the film are still being kept quiet, but it’s rumored to involve the “Flashpoint” storyline where Barry’s attempt to prevent the murder of his mother when he was a child creates an entirely new timeline.

The film will also introduce Sasha Calle as the DCEU Supergirl. Also, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman.

It appears the decision to add Clemons as Iris came from the attention given to the Snyder Cut and how it restored her role in the DCEU.

This comes after Joe Manganiello hoping the movie featuring his Deathstroke might lead to more appearances for that character.

This hints that the Snyder Cut might become more canon for the DCEU than the original Justice League.

Justice League the Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max on March 18. The Flash is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.