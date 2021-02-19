Watch Sasha Calle’s reaction to being cast as the DCEU Supergirl

Sasha Calle was cast as Supergirl. Pic credit: DC/©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

The DCEU is continuing to grow, with production underway on the upcoming Flash film.

It will now expand as The Young and the Restless star, Sasha Calle, has been cast as the DCEU’s Supergirl.

Last Daughter of Krypton

Debuting in 1959, Kara Zor-El is Superman’s cousin who also survived the destruction of their home planet Krypton.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Due to various circumstances, Kara landed on Earth years after Clark became Superman. She took on the identity of Supergirl to become a heroine in her own right.

The original Kara was retconned in DC’s epic 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths maxi-series. Since then, various characters have taken on the mantle from a shape-changer to an angel to a newer version of Kara.

Outside of comics, the character first appeared in a 1984 live-action movie with Helen Slater in the role. In 2015, CBS premiered Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist as Kara. The show moved to The CW in its second season to become part of the Arrowverse.

The new Kara

Sasha Calle is best known for her Daytime Emmy-nominated role as Lola Rosales on the Young & the Restless. Only acting for a few years, this will be her first major film role.

Read More Melissa Benoist pregnant: Supergirl shares huge news with fans

Director Andy Muschietti personally broke the news to Sasha Calle during a live video chat with the actress who was overwhelmed by the choice.

Sasha Calle finding out that she is the new #Supergirl! pic.twitter.com/ANoIKhBeOJ — Ben Rolph/TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) February 19, 2021

Taking flight

The decision to have Supergirl appear in a Flash movie rather than a Superman sequel may seem surprising.

While details are tight, a theory is that the movie will have the Flash discovering the existence of other realities via the Flashpoint event from the comics. Ezra Miller made a surprise cameo in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths event where he met the CW Flash (Grant Gustin).

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The movie will not only have Ben Affleck as Batman but also Michael Keaton returning to the role he first played in 1989. This opens the possibility of Supergirl arriving from another reality.

A key question is whether this Supergirl is the classic version of Superman’s cousin or one of the character’s various alternate versions.

The Flash movie has endured delays in filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was also controversy when Ray Fisher, who was to play Cyborg, was cut from the film due to his well-documented issues with WarnerMedia executive Walter Hamada.

With the CW’s Supergirl ending after its coming sixth season, Sasha Calle now has the task of letting the Girl of Steel take flight once more.

Supergirl Seasons 1-5 on Netflix, Season 6 debuts on the CW this spring.