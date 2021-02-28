Black Adam promises DCEU arrival of Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate will appear in Black Adam. Pic credit: Warner Bros/DC Comics

Dwayne Johnson’s big DCEU debut is coming up soon, and his movie, Black Adam, is currently casting the characters around Johnson.

There has been more information about the movie, which won’t take place in the DCEU that people are used to, but on the alternate Earth where the Justice Society of America exists, rather than the one with the Justice League.

This group was introduced to Arrowverse fans during its crossover events and is where Stargirl’s character exists.

It also sounds like Justice Society member Doctor Fate will play a big role.

Black Adam: Who is Doctor Fate?

Doctor Fate is similar to Doctor Strange, but a lot more powerful.

In DC Comics, Doctor Fate is Kent Nelson, a powerful sorcerer and an agent for the Lords of Order. He possesses an amulet, cloak, and helmet that was created by an ancient being known as Nabu.

It is the Helmet of Fate that gave him the most powerful of his powers, although Kent has some sorcery skills on his own as well.

Doctor Fate is a founding member of the Justice Society of America, his first appearance coming in More Fun Comics #55 in 1940, one year after the introduction of Superman and Batman.

ComicBook.com reports that Black Adam is still looking for someone to play Doctor Fate, which is supposed to be “a 30-something male ‘academic’ type,” similar to Sam Rockwell.

He is also described as a Jekyll and Hyde character depending on whether it is Kent or Nabu in control.

What is Black Adam about?

Originally, fans wondered if Black Adam and Shazam would face off in the movie, or if someone like Superman might show up.

It now turns out that neither should happen based on the introduction of the Justice Society of America. This will either take place on an alternate Earth or in the past.

The film already cast Aldis Hodge (Leverage) as Hawkman, Noah Cenetineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone.

Dwayne Johnson refers to Black Adam, a villain in the comics, as an antihero who is a “ruthless keeper of justice.”

“He is the judge, the jury, and the executioner, and he believes in an eye for an eye,” Johnson said. “He will always do everything he can to protect his people, more so protect his family. The superheroes have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys,” Johnson explained.

“He does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination, and one that’s explosive, one that’s very dangerous, and one that is very likable — to me, at least,” he said.