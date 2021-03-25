Pierce Brosnan signs on to appear in DC’s Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson

Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Pic credit: DC

Pierce Brosnan has signed on for a heroic role in DC’s Black Adam.

Earlier today, we reported that Dame Helen Mirren signed on to appear in Shazam! as a villain. With the latest news, it is clear that DC has big plans for its movie world now that it has finally left Zack Snyder’s world in the past.

Pierce Brosnan signs on as Doctor Fate in Black Adam

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Shazam’s greatest enemy in a movie that takes place years before Billy Batson took on the role of Shazam in the 2019 DCEU movie.

Black Adam, scheduled to hit theaters likely in 2022, will also feature the team that served as Earth’s protectors before the Justice League.

This team is the Justice Society of America and includes names like Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate.

With three of those characters already cast, it looks like Doctor Fate will be the biggest name in that lineup, as Pierce Brosnan has taken on the role.

Brosnan might be best known as James Bond from the movie that hit in the ’90s and early 2000s. Before that he was a television star, headlining the spy series Remington Steele.

This should be the last major casting news and is last minute for the production, as it is going to start shooting in April.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and posted a video of him talking about shooting the movie.

“We are approximately three weeks away from shooting Black Adam and I can’t believe we are at the finish line with this thing,” Johnson said. “And what a journey it has been. Actually, I can believe it considering how hard we’ve worked over the years on this.”

“It gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is, and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period, and that is the DC Universe but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too.”

Who is Doctor Fate?

Doctor Fate is one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics. Some consider him DC’s version of Doctor Strange, but he is more powerful and has an ancient mystic living inside him.

Doctor Fate is Kent Nelson, the son of an archeologist who was taught sorcery skills and then found himself sharing a body with an ancient mystic thanks to the Helmet of Fate.

Television fans have seen Doctor Fate before, as a version of the character appeared in Smallville and later in Stargirl.

The Black Adam release date remains unknown.