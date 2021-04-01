Aldis Hodge shows off Hawkman physique for Black Adam

Aldis Hodge in One Night In Miami. Pic credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Rock’s Black Adam movie looks like it’s picking up steam. After being in development for what feels like years, the new movie is going forward with a lot of casting and announcements.

Now we’re getting an actual look into one of the stars of Black Adam. Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman in the movie, shared a recent Instagram post showing off the results of his training routine.

This is in line with The Rock’s own workout posts from the last few months, where he captions that the ‘hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Aldis Hodge’s’ Hawkman physique post is very much in keeping with the same theme.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman physique shows how hard the actor is working to bring the DC Comics character to life. Black Adam will be Hawkman’s big-screen debut, despite many small-screen incarnations that we’ve already seen.

Black Adam features The Justice Society’s feature film debut.

Black Adam is highly anticipated due to being the big comic book franchise involving The Rock. But it’s also exciting for a lot of firsts. One of which is the feature film debut of the Justice Society of America.

The JSA is the DC Comics superhero team that predates the Justice League in many storylines. There are appearances by the JSA in TV shows like Smallville, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, and more recently, Stargirl.

Hawkman is predominantly a member of the Justice Society of America in the comics. That has stayed true in the live-action iterations of the team as well.

Pic credit: DC Comics

All TV appearances of Hawkman also happened on the same shows mentioned above, played by different actors. Hodge will be the first-ever live-action feature film Hawkman.

Black Adam production is going on full steam ahead.

Aldis Hodge in Invisible Man. Pic credit: Blumhouse Productions

Most recently, The Rock announced the release date of the new movie. The Rock himself was part of the project since its inception, and his star status might be the only reason the movie is going forward after so long.

Additional casting also saw the news of Pierce Brosnan cast as Dr. Fate, another member of the JSA. Given that the JSA is a team, fans can probably expect even more casting announcements and details coming over the new few weeks to months.

Black Adam spins off of the Shazam movie, featuring a character with an origin story that directly ties into that character. While it’s not confirmed that Zachary Levi’s Shazam will be in the Black Adam movie, the two are expected to crossover at some point.

Black Adam is releasing on July 29, 2022.