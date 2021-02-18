Annie Murphy cast in upcoming comedy-thriller Kevin Can F**k Himself

Annie Murphy in the trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself. Pic credit: AMC

It was just announced that the Canadian actor Annie Murphy will be starring in an upcoming comedy-thriller for AMC. The series is called Kevin Can F**k Himself, and she will be playing the lead role, Allison McRoberts.

What is Kevin Can F**k Himself?

This upcoming series begins with the destructive marriage between Allison (Annie Murphy) and Kevin McRoberts (Eric Petersen). Allison finds herself unable to fit into the standard “housewife” mold and she begins to go down a troublesome, yet possibly empowering, spiral.

The trailer shows the character fantasizing about stabbing her husband and making shady transactions. In a voiceover, the character says, “It’s about a woman who keeps playing the perfect housewife, then one day, she realizes what she wants.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As the trailer plays, it is clear that Allison’s mental turmoil comes from the demands from her unruly husband and his friends as she becomes provoked when her husband delivers lines like, “Can you go see if my package is here yet?”

He’s set up to be a more unlikable character as he teases Allison for “being moody” more than “once a month” and her voiceover is spent talking about how much she doesn’t like him. She says “he drained the account” and refers to her marriage as “terrible.”

Kevin Can F**K Himself seems very Gone Girl meets WandaVision. The show seemingly combines a sprinkle of the familiar classic sitcom formula with a dark and worrisome plot. Deadline writes that the series will be “alternating her reality between single and multi-camera.”

Characters Allison (Annie Murphy) and Kevin McRoberts (Eric Petersen). Pic credit: AMC

The writer of the show, Valerie Armstrong is quoted saying that she wrote the show before the #MeToo movement and she strives to create relatable content. She said, “I think stories about women being overlooked are sadly going to be relevant for a while, and it’s going to connect deeply with people for a long time.”

Read More The Walking Dead recap: The twisty revenge episode

Armstrong added, “We never have to hit anyone over the head with a message. We’re asking you to reconsider the woman which you thought you knew. You knew she was happy and she was fine being the butt of the joke all the time, but she’s really pissed and ready for something else.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself stars Eric Petersen as the dreadful husband. The actor is best known for his work in the television series Kirstie. He also lent his voice to the animated movie Madagascar: A Little Wild and he appeared in single episodes of NCIS and Law and Order.

Also cast in the series is Mary Hollis Inboden (Marriage Story) and Alex Bonifer (Superstore).

Who is Annie Murphy?

This Emmy-winning actor is best known for her role as the kindhearted and adventurous Alexis Rose in the television show Schitt’s Creek.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Prior to her big break, she was seen in an episode or two of the television series Blue Mountain State, Against the Wall, and Rookie Blue.

She once expressed to People magazine that before she landed the role in Schitt’s Creek, she was on the cusp of giving up on acting. She said, “My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn’t worked in close to two years. And I had just blown my very first screen test — like blown it, blown it, blown it.”

Thankfully she didn’t quit as Schitt’s Creek has seemingly kickstarted her career. The show just went off the air in April 2020, and it was a month prior that her involvement with Kevin Can F**k Himself was announced.

As Annie Murphy’s television mom, Moira Rose would say, this upcoming series looks utterly “titillating.”

Kevin Can F**K Himself is expected to air on AMC in Summer 2021.