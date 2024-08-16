Amy Robach’s ex Andrew Shue is ‘very happy’ after divorce from former GMA star

Actor Andrew Shue has moved on after a messy divorce from former Good Morning America star Amy Robach.

Robach became the basis for headlines with her GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes as it became public that the two may have been having an affair while both married to others.

At the time of those headlines, Robach and Shue were still married, while Holmes was with Marilee Fiebig.

Robach and Holmes maintain that they had been separated from their spouses while dating.

Ironically, Robach and Holmes’s spouses began dating one another as the former ABC News anchors continued their relationship and launched a new podcast.

During her The Good Half premiere event this week, Shue’s sister, Elisabeth Shue, gave an update about Shue amid his new relationship.

Andrew Shue is ‘very happy’ amid new relationship

Elisabeth Shue attended the premiere of her new movie, The Good Half, earlier this week. Shue co-stars with Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, and Alexandra Shipp in the film.

She gave a quick update on her brother Andrew’s situation, months after his divorce from Amy Robach, as he continues his relationship with Holmes’s ex-wife.

“He’s great. He’s very, very happy,” Elisabeth told E! News regarding her brother.

Robach also commented on her close bond with her brothers, Andrew and John Shue.

“We’re very close. My brother John and my brother Andrew—they’re my family. They’re my people,” she said.

Her recent comments about Andrew echo his sentiments. Earlier this month, the actor appeared on Still The Place podcast, which rewatches and reviews his former drama series, Melrose Place.

“I’m doing very well. I am very happy. My kids are all great,” he said during the August 5 episode.

Robach and Shue married in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in March 2023.

Before Robach, Shue married Jennifer Hageney in 1994 and divorced in 2008. They share three children: Nate, 27; Aidan, 25; and Wyatt, 20.

Robach also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh: Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18.

Amy and Andrew shared their ‘love story’ on GMA3 several years before divorce

On GMA3: What You Need to Know several years ago, Holmes spoke to married couple Robach and Shue about their “love story like no other.”

“These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet,” Holmes said when introducing the segment and the couple.

He mentioned that Robach and Shue got together after previous divorces, and they each had several children from their previous relationships.

“And that family came together. It wasn’t always easy, but here they are,” Holmes said as he introduced their story.

The couple talked about how they met or “were introduced” at a book party and connected within minutes as they discussed their children.

“We met the next day. We were engaged within five months, and in 10 months, we were married,” Robach said.

Their love story inspired them to co-author a children’s book called Better Together!, which they presented in the previous GMA3 episode.

Fast forward to late 2022 and early 2023, as headlines swirled about Robach and Holmes’s love affair. They were still with ABC News then but were eventually taken off the air amid an investigation and ultimately axed by the network in early 2023.

Robach and Holmes continued their relationship, mostly staying out of the public spotlight. Nearly a year later, they launched the iHeart Radio Amy & T.J. Podcast, candidly discussing their lives, including dating, divorces, and getting terminated by ABC News.

As mentioned, headlines arrived that Shue and Fiebig were dating as the podcast launched. Robach and Holmes haven’t publicly discussed their ex-spouses dating one another, but it seems Robach is perfectly fine with it.

Last month, an inside source told US Weekly that she “is happy for Andrew and Marilee.”

“Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy,” the source said.