Amy Robach shares ‘chaotic’ and ‘humbling’ experience while with T.J. Holmes

A big night out for Amy Robach with her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, gave the couple a “chaotic” and “humbling” experience.

The former Good Morning America and GMA3 co-stars are now full-time podcast hosts with the Amy and T.J. Podcast on iHeartRadio.

They debuted the podcast over a year ago, following their exit from ABC News as co-hosts of GMA3.

In one recent episode, the couple shared their raw and emotional reactions to the recent layoffs at GMA and GMA3.

Previous rumors from insiders suggested that individuals behind the scenes blamed Amy and T.J. for GMA3’s decline because, since their departures, no other co-hosts could match their chemistry.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They’ve continued dating since leaving ABC News after news of the GMA3 co-host’s private relationship became public.

Due to their association with iHeart, they recently attended the 2025 iHeart Music Awards, which featured plenty of significant stars stepping into the spotlight.

Amy spoke about a ‘humbling’ experience with T.J. at the iHeart Music Awards

The iHeart Awards were held Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Amy and T.J. shared how the red carpet reminded them of their star status compared to others at the event.

On their March 18 podcast, T.J. asked Amy how she would describe this year’s experience on the red carpet.

“Chaotic. Overwhelming,” Amy said before T.J. added, “Humbling.”

“Humbling. You know what? I should’ve led with humbling,” Amy admitted.

“If someone more important comes from behind you, they will literally push you to the side and the more important person comes. Totally get that,” Amy said.

She explained they were the “next ones up,” but then “every single who’s who of the rap world” came through, which paused them on the red carpet.

“Bad Bunny, I would’ve gladly stepped out of the way,” T.J. admitted, adding, “Glorilla, I would’ve gladly stepped back and bowed.”

T.J. also understood but said how things played out for them on the red carpet was funny was funny. They indicated it was a “longer red carpet” than they’d experienced before.

The music awards show didn’t only feature hip-hop artists but also artists from other genres. Some award winners included Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Hozier, and Green Day.

Both artists T.J. mentioned also won at the iHeart Music Awards. Bad Bunny featuring FEID won Latino Pop/Urban Song of the Year for Perro Negro, and Glorilla claimed Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

Amy and T.J. also experienced other surprises during the awards show

Amy and T.J. attended the big event with T.J.’s daughter, Sabine. After being humbled on the red carpet, they were escorted to their seats to enjoy the awards ceremony.

According to Amy, when they arrived at their seats for the event, they were surprised to see JoJo Siwa seated nearby and thought they might end up behind her. Her fashion statement for the show was especially significant.

Amy explained that it was a hat or headdress, and T.J. mentioned if someone sat behind JoJo, they probably couldn’t see the show.

Luckily, it seems Amy, T.J., and his daughter were seated near JoJo and not behind her. That was great news, as the couple explained they saw Billie Eilish perform her opening song twice.

The couple indicated that they typically pre-record the opening number. After everyone applauded, they heard an announcement that Eilish would perform the song again live to open the show.

Amy called seeing the popular singer perform twice a “cool” experience.

The couple provided additional details about their time at the awards show on their March 18 podcast episode.