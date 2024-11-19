Amy Robach reveals she ‘Cannot wait’ as fans wonder ‘Who’s having a baby’

A recent celebratory “Baby” post from Amy Robach had some fans offering congratulations, and others were confused by Robach’s excitement.

Robach already has two daughters, both young adults she loves dearly.

She often speaks about them on her podcast with her boyfriend and former GMA3 co-host, T.J. Holmes.

Holmes also has three children: a son and daughter from a previous relationship and another daughter he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

On one of their podcasts last month, Robach and Holmes discussed how their living situation changed due to one of Robach’s kids. They also mentioned the possibility of marrying one day, making them stepparents to one another’s children.

There hasn’t been any mention of the couple adding more children through adoption or In vitro fertilization (IVF), which may have confused some about Robach’s “Cannot wait” message.

Amy Robach said she ‘Cannot wait’ as she celebrates

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Robach shared an Instagram carousel post of images from a recent baby shower. In her first photo, the former Good Morning America star is smiling with two friends.

A second photo includes a woman holding a beautiful handmade quilt featuring colorful hearts, likely a gift for the expecting mother to use with her baby.

The third and final photo shows Robach again with one of her friends, holding up fancy beverage glasses, possibly celebrating with Mimosas or just orange juice.

The IG photos arrived from her friend Morgan’s baby shower, with Robach tagging her two friends. She seemed overjoyed about the upcoming arrival of her friend’s baby.

“Cannot wait to welcome Baby Girl O’Dell to the world in just a few weeks,” Robach captioned her post, including a hearts emoji.

Fans reacted with congrats, confusion, and criticism

The comment section on Robach’s IG post brought a variety of comments from fans and critics. Many expressed happiness and congratulated the expecting mother.

“Congrats!! What special ladies and a beautiful quilt made for this precious baby!!” a commenter wrote.

Others said, “Congratulations to Morgan!” and “Wishing Morgan the best!!!”

One commenter said it appears the expecting mother has “a fantastic girl squad to lean on at any time!”

Several other commenters were confused over who was pregnant in the photos.

“Who is this that is pregnant?” one commenter asked, while another asked, “Who’s having a baby?”

Another commenter seemed to suggest Amy Robach was “knocked up” by Holmes, and he would “leave” her due to the “fun and excitement” of their relationship ending since he’d have to become a “responsible father.”

“She better hope that he doesn’t leave her and that child like he did his other family,” the commenter said.

Another critical commenter mentioned Robach being beyond the age range for a woman to have a baby unless it’s an extremely rare birth or IVF.

Regardless, Robach seems more interested in continuing her podcasting, strengthening her relationship with Holmes, and possibly getting married.

She’s a mother to daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

As mentioned, Holmes has a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden, from previous relationships. He and his ex-wife, Fiebig, share a daughter, Sabine, born in January 2013.

That gives the former GMA3 hosts a few kids to worry over, but none whom they share yet. Marriage seems like their next big step.

If Robach and Holmes plan to adopt or add another child to their family, there could always be a surprising reveal, but they’ve yet to mention that on their podcast or social media.