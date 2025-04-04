Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share surprising detail about their dating history

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes surprised fans with a recent admission about their dating history.

After publications outed their private relationship in late 2022, ABC News terminated the couple, who co-hosted GMA3.

Both were still dealing with marriages and divorce preparations when their relationship made headlines.

Those headlines and the ensuing drama happened over two years ago. Since then, both officially divorced their former spouses and have continued dating.

The former co-workers on ABC’s Good Morning America programs now co-host the Amy & T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the couple seemed unclear about several significant aspects of their dating history.

Amy and T.J. didn’t know when their first date was

Amy and T.J. released a new podcast episode featuring them answering relationship questions from the K-1 visa test, but one of the questions brought some confusion.

Amy admitted they’ve known each other for 10 years and “been in a relationship for more than two” years.

Their producer asked them various questions, one of which Amy received was, “Where was your first date?”

“Our first date. I am struggling with this, our first date,” Amy replied, with T.J. adding, “It’s almost a trick question.”

“I mean, would it be O’Donoghue’s? Our first date. I don’t know what it was because we were friends for so long, went out for so long. Everything happened so organically. I don’t remember actually saying, ‘This is a date,'” Amy said.

T.J. agreed with Amy’s response and said they “have no idea” when their first date happened.

“So at one point we didn’t go out to eat and say, ‘Hey, we’re dating now, this is our first date.’ No, we just kept it flowing and it was just such an organic thing,” he shared.

“Yes, we are a couple who has zero clue and cannot name a single restaurant, day, or time that we had a first,” T.J. said.

With that, Amy asked which date they should officially “celebrate” themselves as a couple, but T.J. said they could just pick any date.

In addition to that detail, they confessed they couldn’t recall the day or moment they first met.

T.J. and Amy shared about their wedding discussion

The K-1 visa test generally appears on the popular reality TV show 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs. According to Amy and T.J.’s producer, the test’s purpose is for the couple to get married within 90 days.

Their producer asked if they had discussed marriage and what type of wedding they would have. Based on T.J.’s response, their wedding will be under the radar rather than a big event attended by many guests and publicized by the media.

“We talk about our wedding all the time. Yes, and I don’t know if people will know ahead of time. There’s not going to be some magazine spread with all of our pictures and inviting people to some wedding of ours. Yeah, it’ll just pop up one day and we’re married,” he said.

Amy agreed, saying, “That’s probably how we’re gonna roll, just because I think, yeah, when you get to this point in your life, and I love a wedding, I love going to weddings, but for us, it’s not about the wedding. It’s about the marriage.”

“So it’s just a different, a completely different focus after having already truly been there, done that,” she said, referring to both of them having two previous marriages.

“So the clock is ticking. We got ninety days to get this done,” T.J. also joked.

Whether that marriage is in the next three months or is still a while away, remains to be seen. The good news is they’ll have a marriage certificate and an official date to celebrate as an anniversary, so they’ll have no excuse to forget the occasion.