America’s Got Talent comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh Dead at 39, tributes pour in

Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh, a comedian renowned for his 2021 appearance on America’s Got Talent, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2024, at the age of 39.

Singh died peacefully in his sleep in San Francisco, California.

While the official cause of death remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest natural causes, as Singh had been dealing with health concerns.

Singh’s friend, Jeremy Curry, shared the news on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow and noting that Singh “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Curry also announced that funeral services are scheduled for December 14 in Hayward, California.

He requested thoughts and prayers for Singh’s family and fiancée during this difficult time.

Kabeezy starred in America’s Got Talent Season 16

Born in Portland, Oregon, to Indian parents, Singh discovered his comedic talents early in life.

He gained national recognition during Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, where his performances, blending personal anecdotes with humor, earned him a spot in the semifinals.

Beyond AGT, Singh’s career included appearances on Gabriel Iglesias’ Stand Up Revolution on Comedy Central and a voice role in a 2016 episode of Family Guy titled Road to India.

His Instagram bio highlights his contributions to Family Guy, Comedy Central, and the BBC, as part of his resume in the entertainment industry.

According to IMDb, Kabeezy has an impressive track record in comedy competitions, including a historic win at the 2014 SF International Comedy Competition, where he became the first comedian in its 39-year history to place first in all five final-round shows.

This prestigious event has featured legendary competitors such as Dana Carvey, Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, Louis C.K., Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, and Dane Cook.

Kabir also earned 2nd place at the 2016 World Series of Comedy and 3rd place at the highly competitive Big Sky Comedy Festival, garnering significant attention from industry professionals and securing multiple deals.

Kabir has shared the stage with comedians like Dave Chappelle, Jo Koy, and Russell Peters, and he frequently tours with stars such as Anjelah Johnson and Aries Spears.

Tributes pour in for Kabeezy

The comedy community has been deeply affected by Singh’s passing. Comedian Mario Salazar described him as a “beautiful human being,” recalling their recent performance together and expressing disbelief at his sudden death.

Very solid dude who everyone in Fremont seemed to have a personal connection with. Went out with him a couple times and he was very fun to be around. RIP, very sad. — Adam M (@MatsnnAdam) December 6, 2024

American comic Dante also paid tribute, stating, “He was so talented and funny.”

Rest in power Kabir Singh. Im in shock. He was so talented and funny. pic.twitter.com/q8ng0porF4 — Dante (@Dantethecomic) December 5, 2024

Singh remained active in the comedy scene up until his passing. His final social media post celebrated a sold-out show in Manteca, California, in early November 2024.

Singh’s comedic journey was marked by his ability to connect with audiences through relatable humor and personal stories.

His performances resonated with many, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and fellow comedians.

As the investigation into his cause of death continues, the comedy community and his fans mourn the loss of a vibrant and talented performer whose legacy will endure through his work.