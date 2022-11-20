America’s Got Talent: All-Stars cast: Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, and Terry Fator among the performers

Heidi Klum serves as one of the judges on the new America’s Got Talent spin-off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood News Wire Inc.

The full America’s Got Talent: All-Stars cast was released, showcasing who is taking the stage for the latest spin-off from the AGT franchise.

A total of 60 acts were invited to compete for the ultimate All-Star title, with a lot of bragging rights on the line as well.

That list of acts includes America’s Got Talent winners Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, and Terry Fator.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel are judging, with Terry Crews returning as the host.

The show gets started with a big debut on Monday, January 2 at 8/7c on NBC.

It is certainly the biggest endeavor that the talent show has undertaken.

The America’s Got Talent: All-Stars cast

Below are the first 30 names that have been invited to participate in the first season of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. The participants are all listed in alphabetical order.

This group includes the 2019 Asia’s Got Talent winner Eric Chien and the 2021 Romania’s Got Talent winner Ana Maria Mărgean.

Aidan Bryant – Aerialist and AGT Season 16 runner-up

Aidan McCann – Magician from Britain’s Got Talent 2020

Alan Silva – Aerialist from AGT Season 15

Ana Maria Mărgean – Ventriloquist and Romania’s Got Talent winner in 2021

Aneeshwar Kunchala – Poet from BGT 2022

Archie Williams – Singer from AGT Season 15

Avery Dixon – Musician from AGT Season 17

Axel Blake – Comedian and BGT winner 2022

Bello Sisters – Hand balancing group from AGT Season 15

Berywam – A Capella group from AGT Season 14

Bir Khalsa – Extreme variety act from AGT Season 14

Brandon Leake – Poet and AGT Season 15 winner

Brett Loudermilk – Extreme variety act from AGT Season 15

Caly Bevier – Singer from AGT Season 11

Captain Ruin – Extreme variety act from Australia’s Got Talent 2019

Cristina Rae – Singer from AGT Season 15

Dance Town Family – Dance group from AGT Season 15

Daneliya Tuleshova – Singer from AGT Season 15

Darius Mabda – Dancer and Romania’s Got Talent winner 2022

Detroit Youth Choir – Choir from AGT Season 14

Divyansh and Manuraj – Music act and India’s Got Talent winner 2022

Dustin Tavella – Magician and AGT Season 16 winner

Dustin’s Dojo – Variety act from AGT Season 9

Emil and Dariel – Music act from AGT Season 9

Eric Chien – Magician and Asia’s Got Talent winner 2019 (was also on AGT Season 14)

Flau’jae – Rapper from AGT Season 13

Human Fountains – Variety act from AGT Season 13

Jackie Fabulous – Comedian from AGT Season 14

Jamie Leahey – Ventriloquist from BGT 2022

Jasper Cherry – Magician from BGT 2021

The rest of the America’s Got Talent All-Stars cast

And below are the remaining 30 names from the AGT: All-Stars cast. Some of the recognizable names include Golden Buzzer winner Mandy Harvey from AGT Season 12 and 2021 Dominicana’s Got Talent winner Keren Montero.

Jeanick Fournier – Singer and Canada’s Got Talent winner 2022

Jimmie Herrod – Singer from AGT Season 16

Josh Blue – Comedian from AGT Season 16

Keiichi Iwasaki – Magician from BGT 2022

Keren Montero – Singer and Dominicana’s Got Talent winner 2021

Kodi Lee – Singer and AGT Season 14 winner

Light Balance Kids – Dance group from AGT Season 14

Lioz – Magician from Australia’s Got Talent 2020 and AGT Season 10

Lukas and Falco – Animal act and Das Supertalent winner (was also on AGT Season 14)

Malevo – Dance group from AGT Season 11

Mandy Harvey – Singer from AGT Season 12 (Golden Buzzer winner)

Mervant Vera – Magician from AGT Season 17

Mike E. Winfield – Comedian from AGT Season 17

Mini Droids – Dance group and Belgium’s Got Talent winner 2021

Ndlovu Youth Choir – Choir from AGT Season 14

Peter Antoniou – Mentalist from AGT Season 16

Peter Rosalita – Singer from AGT Season 16

Power Duo – Aerialists and Philippine’s Got Talent winner 2016

Robert Finley – Singer from AGT Season 14

Sacred Riana – Magician and Asia’s Got Talent winner (was also on AGT Season 13)

Sara James – Singer from AGT Season 17 (Golden Buzzer Winner)

Sethward – Variety act from AGT Season 16

Terry Fator – Ventriloquist and AGT Season 2 winner

Tom Ball – Singer from BGT 2022

Tone the Chief – Singer from AGT Season 8

Vitoria Bueno – Ballerina from Das Supertalent 2021

Vivianna Rossi – Aerialist from AGT Season 17

Voices of Hope Children’s Choir – Choir from AGT Season 13

World Taekwondo – Variety act from AGT Season 16

Yumbo Dump – Variety act from Asia’s Got Talent and AGT Season 13

On the season premiere for AGT: All-Stars, the first ten acts will perform in front of the judges with the hopes of advancing to the next round. This should be a fun show for fans of the genre to tune in during the winter months.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.