America’s Got Talent contestant Emily Gold dead at 17, cause of death revealed

Emily Gold, a 17-year-old dancer from Los Osos High School and recent contestant on America’s Got Talent (AGT), tragically passed away on Friday, September 13.

Her cause of death has been described as an apparent suicide.

Gold, who was a rising star in the high school dance world, was found deceased on the eastbound 210 freeway in Rancho Cucamonga after being struck by a vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that officers responded to reports of a “pedestrian down” and discovered Gold in the carpool lane, where she had been hit by at least one vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PEOPLE.

The high schooler’s death has left her family and friends grieving.

Emily Gold shined on America’s Got Talent

Gold’s untimely death has shocked both her school community and fans of America’s Got Talent, where she and her dance team wowed audiences during Season 19. The Los Osos High School dance team made it to the AGT quarterfinals in August, delivering a high-energy performance that earned them praise from judge Simon Cowell.

Although the team was ultimately eliminated, Cowell called their performance “absolutely brilliant,” comparing it to the iconic High School Musical and lauding the students for their talent and teamwork​.

Gold had spoken about the challenges she faced balancing her commitments to both school and the show. In a heartfelt interview with People just weeks before her passing, she reflected on her experiences, noting that while it was difficult to manage her studies and performing, it was a passion she deeply loved.

“When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections… So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage,” she said​.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support for Gold’s family and friends. Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher expressed his condolences in a public statement, calling Gold a “beloved” member of both the school’s Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer Squad. He added that the school’s thoughts and prayers were with the family during this difficult time​.

GoFundMe launched to support Emily Gold’s family

In response to the community’s grief, a GoFundMe page has been established to help Gold’s family with funeral expenses, and it has raised substantial donations from those wanting to offer their support. The page reads, “With great sadness, we share that our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away… Let’s come together to support the Gold family and help them through this challenging period.”

Gold’s death highlights the critical importance of mental health awareness and support. If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 support by dialing 988 or by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Resources are also available online at 988lifeline.org.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.