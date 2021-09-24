American Horror Story Episode 7 spoilers: Take me to your leader

Promo image for American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

While the first part of American Horror Story: Double Feature may have concluded with Alma (Ryan Keira Armstrong) reigning supreme, that doesn’t mean that Season 10 is over.

Instead, the remaining four episodes will take a detour in the realm of aliens next week and introduce a slew of new characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 7 of AHS: Double Feature.

Episode 7 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 7 is “Take Me To Your Leader,” which is entirely fitting for the alien theme. The synopsis for this episode is below.

“A group of College students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making.”

While AHS: Double Feature had a prime opportunity to bring the Area 51 raid into the equation, FX seems to have opted for a camping trip instead.

If I were to hazard a guess, it looks like the College students are set to take a trip into the desert near Area 51 and that’s where things go decidedly wrong. However, nothing much is given away regarding this theory in the trailer released by FX for Episode 7 of Double Feature.

Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Isaac Powell, and Kaia Gerber appear in Episode 7 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

New trailer for Episode 7 of AHS: Double Feature

The trailer appears to show two timelines.

The first being black and white footage from what appears to be the 1950s. This would line up with the synopsis as well, regarding the fact the conspiracy is “decades in the making.”

As for what that conspiracy is, I’m going out on a limb here again and say this all relates to the Roswell incident that occurred in 1947.

With many believing that the official story of a downed weather balloon to be a false statement by the government, it would be perfect fodder for the second part of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Neal McDonough stars as Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower in Part Two of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

And, the trailer does give a reference to the president as well, linking a definite government conspiracy here. According to IMDb, that president is Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower, who will be portrayed by Neal McDonough.

IMDb also offers up some familiar names for this episode.

Sarah Paulson will play Ike’s wife, Mamie Eisenhower. Angelica Ross will also appear in the second part of AHS Season 10 as an “alien hybrid” and Lily Rabe will portray Amelia Earhart.

The trailer also gives viewers a look at the aforementioned College students as they partake in their camping trip before things go awry. A few instances also show that they may very well have been abducted by aliens and this is how the two storylines look set to merge.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.