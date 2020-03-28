Alicia Keys and Oprah safely connect on OWN and Facebook Live Super Soul Sunday

This Sunday the tea will be served and the celebration is real as Oprah Winfrey will host her dear friend Alicia Keys once again on OWN.

Oprah Winfrey Network is OWN, and their special Facebook Live event will feature Oprah Winfrey in an intimate one-on-one conversation with 15-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys.

The broadcast is described to be “safer at home” and is tailored to the current pandemic with each person staying home and having their conversation remotely. Keys is also doing a similar safer at home concert with Elton John for FOX.

“Safer at Home” is the Los Angeles initiative designed to reduce the impact of COVID-19 by encouraging citizens to stay home.

Oprah will catch up with her dear friend about her life and career, as well as how Keys and her family are doing their part to be safer at home, and keep to the quarantine.

With both Oprah and Alicia filming from their respective remote locations, the special event will live stream on the OWN, Super Soul Sunday, O: The Oprah Magazine, Oprah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys Facebook pages.

OWN says:

In this intimate conversation with Oprah, Alicia will share candid stories of her life and her songs with personal anecdotes from her journey as a multi-platinum recording artist, accomplished actress, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, activist, and mother. Alicia’s upcoming book, Ebook and audiobook More Myself: A Journey (‘An Oprah Book’ imprint) will be published on March 31.

All of Ms. Winfrey’s proceeds from the sale of this will support the Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko, MS.

Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target are set to carry the book, which will also be available to purchase for home delivery.

The audiobook, which features Oprah, Michelle Obama, Jay-Z, Bono, and others, will be available for immediate download on Audible, Apple Books, and wherever audiobooks are sold.

The Ebook will be available for digital download wherever Ebooks are sold.

About More Myself: A Journey

More Myself: A Journey is a continuance of Keys “not a memoir,” which is part autobiography and part narrative documentary.

Alicia’s path to fame is told through stories and vivid recollections from those who have walked alongside her. The book aims to be a full-circle POV and eye view of her life, from her girlhood in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem, to her Award-winning career as an artist, songwriter, and record producer, to the process of self-discovery she’s still on as we speak.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is curated by Oprah and is the leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most sought-after storytellers and talents.

Alicia Keys is all that and more

Described as a modern-day Renaissance woman, New Yorker to the core Alicia Keys can boast a little. She has earned 15 Grammy Awards, as a winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer.

The beauty is an accomplished actress and a New York Times best-selling author. She’s also a film, television, and Broadway producer, as well as a mother and an activist.

Her star has climbed to the galaxies beyond since her meteoric appearance in 2001 with her debut album, Songs in A Minor.

Ms. Keys has sold over 65 million records and continues to churn out beautiful music and art from every medium.

Her forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released all over the world later in 2020.

The first single Show Me Love earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B charts.

Another book is in the wings, with Keys releasing her new book More Myself: A Journey tentatively on March 31, 2020, via Flatiron Books.

*Programming notes: Oprah and Alicia logging in from their respective remote locations, the special event will live stream on the OWN, Super Soul Sunday, O: The Oprah Magazine, Oprah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys Facebook pages on Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, and will air on OWN, the Watch OWN App, and as a Super Soul Conversations podcast at a later date.