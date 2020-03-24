Oprah Winfrey quarantines partner Stedman Graham in their guesthouse

Oprah Winfrey is quarantining her partner Stedman Graham in their guest house. The media mogul revealed in an Instagram live over at @oprahmagazine interview with Oprah Magazine’s Arianna Davis that she was taking social distancing very seriously.

Speaking from her home in Santa Barbara, California, Oprah revealed that her longtime partner Stedman Graham was being quarantined in their guesthouse because she did not want to risk coronavirus infection after battling pneumonia last year.

“He’s at the guesthouse because you all know I had pneumonia late last year… I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week because I had a bronchial infection.”

Stedman Graham hasn’t tested positive for coronavirus

Although Stedman has not tested positive for coronavirus and does not have any infection symptoms, Oprah said she preferred to play it safe.

She maintained Stedman was among those who did not understand soon enough how serious the coronavirus pandemic was and so he was late in adopting social distancing measures.

Stedman had dismissed concerns about coronavirus

Oprah told Davis that Stedman initially dismissed warnings about the threat of coronavirus infection and took several flights during recent business travels.

“‘I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying… and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!”

Stedman went on a business trip and had a speaking engagement in St. Louis. He did not return home from Chicago until Thursday, Oprah said.

When he arrived, Oprah told him he couldn’t share their bed with him. Stedman was surprised but Oprah asked him if he had been paying attention to the news.

“Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'”

Fortunately, Stedman understood why he needed to self-isolate and he has been living in the guest house since returning from his last business trip.

Oprah has been taking care of Stedman

Oprah said she has been taking care of Stedman, delivering his breakfast and dinner to the guesthouse.

The Instagram video (above) shows Stedman looking out through the window of the guesthouse to chat with Oprah who stands at a safe distance.

Oprah assured Davis that Stedman was not upset about the arrangement.

Oprah also told her that she was not feeling bored having to stay at home to observe social distancing. She has kept busy at home, watching TV shows, reading, and Facetiming with family and friends.

She also attended a virtual “dance party” with friends, including Dianne Hudson, a former The Oprah Winfrey Show producer.

The latest news comes after Oprah, 66, was forced to deny rumors she had been arrested for sex trafficking. She was at home, observing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection after her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

Winfrey and Graham have been together since 1986

Since 1986, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been partners. They have never married.

He reportedly proposed to Winfrey in 1993 but she realized that her career was her priority. She did not “want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.”