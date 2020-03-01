Oprah Winfrey takes a fall on stage while giving a speech about wellness and balance

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage while giving a talk about wellness and balance during a tour stop in Los Angeles.

The media mogul was at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, February 29, as part of her WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour. Winfrey was delivering a speech on the topic “Wellness: All things in balance” when she suddenly lost her balance and fell.

Oprah was lecturing about the meaning of balance when she tripped and fell

The video (below) presents the talk show icon dressed in a white suit and high heels.

Oprah Winfrey, 66, was lecturing her audience about wellness and she offered a definition of wellness that involved the concept of balance.

“Here is my definition of what wellness means to me,” Winfrey said, according to E Online. “This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself. Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.”

Oprah had just completed her statement about the meaning of balance when, ironically, she tripped on her high heels and landed heavily on her side with a thud.

Her audience can be heard gasping anxiously after she hit the ground hard. But thankfully, Oprah was OK. She quickly sat up on the stage.

“Wrong shoes,” she can be heard saying into her microphone after sitting up.

A second video (below) shows her removing her high-heeled shoes after getting on her feet. A stage assistant appeared and took the shoes away. The audience’s initial shock gave way to relief and applause as Oprah walked barefoot on the stage.

She later replaced the treacherous heels with flat-soled sneakers, according to E! News.

Oprah’s partner Stedman Graham ran to the stage to help her

Oprah Winfrey’s partner, Stedman Graham, attended the event and he ran to the stage to help after she fell. But Oprah was on her feet before Graham could make it to the stage.

“Look at my man coming to help me,” Oprah said with a laugh after she got to her feet.

The irony of her fall at the moment she was talking about balance did not escape Oprah.

“Thank you so much,” she said as she returned to her interrupted speech. “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall.”

Gayle King, Doria Raglan, and Jennifer Lopez attended the event

Attendees at the event included Gayle King and Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mom, according to Hollywood Life.

The show also featured Jennifer Lopez as a celebrity guest.

Los Angeles! I’m bringing the WW 2020 Vision Tour to your city tomorrow 2/29! Let me know if you have any questions for @jlo and I might just get you an answer. 💃🏾🎤#Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/iotj8uSVei — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 28, 2020

Lopez also tripped and fell heavily while performing on stage in Las Vegas during her All I Have residency in 2018.

Lady Gaga had appeared with Oprah as a celebrity guest during a previous tour stop.

Lady Gaga and fan fall off stage in Las Vegas https://t.co/plyhWqLSxs pic.twitter.com/UsuTSgNWZV — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) October 18, 2019

Gaga also fell off the stage while performing during her Las Vegas residency in October 2019.