Abby’s new love interest on Chesapeake Shores has fans divided

Robert Buckley made his first appearance on Chesapeake Shores last week as Evan Kincaid, the eccentric billionaire who could take the place of Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe) in Abby O’Brien’s heart. Pic credit: Crown Media

Last week, Chessies were introduced to the man expected to take the place of Trace Riley in Abby O’Brien’s heart. Evan Kincaid, the self-described “eccentric billionaire,” hover boarded into town just one episode after Trace took off in his pickup truck, crushing any hopes of a Trabby reunion.

But some fans didn’t know what to make of Kincaid (played by Robert Buckley), who has come to Chesapeake Shores to build a hotel. Or not. He kept changing his mind throughout the episode, driving straight shooter Abby (Meghan Ory) crazy.

After hearing that asbestos had contaminated the soil on the building site, Kincaid almost canceled the project during a video conference call from Newfoundland, where he was mountain climbing. He immediately backtracked and decided to visit the site.

The next day, he canceled the project again, changing his mind only after Abby tracked him down at a miniature golf course on the edge of town. Kincaid decided to go ahead with the project as long as he could work with Abby instead of Mick O’Brien (Treat Williams).

When Abby asked why, he answered, “You don’t like me.”

He explained that, as a billionaire, he is surrounded by people who tell him what he wants to hear. He believes Abby will tell him what he needs to hear instead.

New man in town

Some fans welcomed the addition of Kincaid.

“I like him,” one wrote on the show’s Facebook page. “Give it some time and I am sure he will be a favorite.”

Others rejected him outright.

“This new character is ridiculous,” another fan wrote. “A billionaire man child. So silly.”

At least one fan thought Kincaid would be a good fit, just not for Abby.

“I like the actor, not the character,” another wrote. “I find him annoying and I think he might be a better match for Bree!”

Other surprises

Abby was not the only character who found herself on unfamiliar ground in Episode 3.

Bree (Emilie Ullerup) found out that her new boss, who was her nemesis in high school, has become a decent guy.

Meg (Barbara Niven) discovered a rare painting by a reclusive artist and tracked him down to Chesapeake Shores. When she went to his house to confirm it was his work, he slammed the door in her face.

Mick hired Luke (Stephen Huszar), Kevin’s high school friend, to work at the Bridge, only to find out that Luke was just released from prison.

And finally, at his new job, Connor (Andrew Francis) discovered the firm was representing Paul Dilpher, the man suing his family’s business.

Season 5, Episode 4 of Chesapeake Shores will air Sunday, September 5 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.