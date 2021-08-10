Chesapeake Shores stars call upcoming Season 5 ‘epic’

Treat Williams and Barbara Niven. Pic credit: Crown Media

The stars of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores teased the upcoming season in a live interview with ET’s Deidre Behar. Fans have waited two years for the return of the show, which returns soon.

“Every character has greater depth in this season,” said Barbara Niven, who plays Meg O’Brien on the show. “I think the writers dug into who we are, and they’ve added that layer to our characters. I think fans are going to discover a brand-new depth to the show.”

One of the big events in Season 5 will be a wedding between Jess O’Brien (Laci Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks).

“It’s backyard, intimate, rustic, fairytale,” Mailey said when Behar asked her to describe it.

“It was also a blast to film,” she said.

“Filming this wedding was the most fun I’ve ever had filming anything,” Mailey said. “It was emotional. It took two days, so it was exhausting.”

New romance

Though Meghan Ory, who plays Abby O’Brien, was not part of the live event, the other actors talked about her character’s new romance. When Season 4 ended, it looked like Abby was about to reunite with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Trace. But when actor Jesse Metcalfe opted out of returning for Season 5, writers quickly pivoted and brought in a new character.

Billionaire Evan Kincaid, played by Robert Buckley, will bring out a playful side to Abby, the actors said.

“Robert coming on the show brought a lightness, a breath of fresh air,” said Andrew Francis, who plays Connor O’Brien. “They were able to sort of add this development that the audience hadn’t seen in past seasons.”

The actors were quick to point out that the relationship between Abby and Evan is nothing like the intense, often troubled romance she had with Trace.

“They brought in a storyline and a character who is so different, and yet, so charming,” Niven said.

The banter between Abby and Evan reflects a new levity this season, the actors said. They credit the change to the show’s writers, particularly new showrunner Phoef Sutton, for the change.

“When I read the scripts, I would laugh out loud,” Francis said. “It has this fun, bubbly energy.”

“I think we all knew we were doing something really special this year,” said Treat Williams, who plays Mick O’Brien.

Cliffhanger finale

Also, in Season 5, Kevin O’Brien (Brendan Penny) and his wife, Sarah (Jessica Sipos), face challenges as they try to start a family. Bree O’Brien (Emilie Ullerup) is caught up in a love triangle, and Connor O’Brien starts a new job at a law firm that may not be as above board as it seems.

“There’s a little bit of mystery and suspense there,” Francis said.

The actors said the Season 5 finale would be “epic.”

“We got whiplash doing it,” Niven joked.

“Andrew gets to act up a storm,” Williams said.

“It’s like the biggest cliffhanger we’ve ever had on the show,” Mailey said. “I heard all about it, I read it, but I want to see it.”

Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores will debut Sunday, August 15, at 8/7c on Hallmark.