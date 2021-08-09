Chesapeake Shores returns to Hallmark with new episodes after two years

Connor O’Brien (Andrew Francis) and Bree O’Brien (Emilie Ullerup) on Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores. Pic credit: Crown Media

Fans have waited two years for the return of the O’Brien family. For Chesapeake Shores viewers, their patience will pay off.

Filming on the series was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Season 4 finale aired in August 2019, and filming didn’t begin on Season 5 until April 2021.

The stars of the show have been generous with behind-the-scenes looks, posting photos to Instagram of the Vancouver Island set.

In July, Barbara Niven (who plays Megan O’Brien) shared a selfie taken from the O’Brien house.

“This was our last week filming at the O’Brien house this season, and of course we are setting up for another family breakfast scene,” she wrote.

Treat Williams shared a photo of the view, with the caption, “I so love our set. Lucky me.”

Jesse Metcalfe leaving

Many fans were shocked when Hallmark announced in January that series regular Jesse Metcalfe, who played Trace Riley, was departing the show after four seasons.

“Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel.”

In the Season 4 finale, Metcalfe and onscreen love interest Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory) shared a kiss, leading many viewers to believe the two would end up together in Season 5.

Writers handled Metcalfe’s departure by fast-forwarding through several months in the storyline so that when Season 5 opens, Abby has moved on and Trace has left town.

How are you really?

The result is that Abby spends a lot of time at the beginning of the season reassuring her family that she is okay, Ory said. In an interview with TV Insider, Ory reassured fans that Abby will be fine.

“One of the things about this season that I personally love so much is that Abby is finally taking control of her life for her,” she said. “She’s saying good-bye to some things that weren’t working in her life and moving forward.”

In addition to going into business with her father, Abby will be pursued by a newcomer to Chesapeake Shores. Actor Robert Buckley plays Evan Kincaid, a handsome billionaire who arrives with plans for the town and an interest in Abby.

Robert Buckley joins the cast of Chesapeake Shores in Season 5 as Evan Kincaid, the love interest of Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory). Pic credit: Crown Media

In the TV Insider interview, Buckley described his character as part Tony Stark, part puppy.

“Spiritually, he’s a golden retriever with a trust fund,” Buckley said. “He’s a very enthusiastic, curious and excitable guy.”

Also in Season 5, Bree O’Brien returns from London, where her play was being staged in the West End. Connor O’Brien starts work at a Baltimore law firm, and Jess O’Brien and her husband-to-be struggle to get their inn open.

Chesapeake Shores will air on Hallmark Channel Sunday, August 15, at 8/7c.