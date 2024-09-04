9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premiere: When does the Rob Lowe drama return in 2024?

It’s been a long wait for fans for new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star but thankfully the wait is almost over.

The Rob Lowe drama hasn’t been on Fox airwaves since May 2023, when Season 4 wrapped with several cliffhangers.

Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star was pushed back following the Writers Strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike.

The good news is that the fall television season has finally arrived, with shows coming back this month

9-1-1: Lone Star is among those shows gearing up to take over our television airwaves soon.

Let’s examine everything we know about Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

When does 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere and who is returning?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on Fox. Unfortunately, fans are only getting 12 episodes for what is likely the final season of the show.

More on that topic later.

Along with Rob returning as Captain Owen Strand, the rest of the 126 crew is back except for one pivotal person. Sierra McClain, who played Grace Ryder, quietly exited the show before Season 5 filming began.

The other returning cast members include Ronen Rubinstein as TK Strand, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian, and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega.

Thanks to the teaser for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Jackson Pace returns as Wyatt Harris, Judd’s son. He’s working at the 911 dispatcher center where Grace used to work.

In the footage, fans learn that the season kicks off with a train derailment that releases a deadly poison into the air, threatening the good people of Austin and surrounding areas.

Now it’s time to discuss the elephant in the room.

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star ending after Season 5?

Although there has been no official word that 9-1-1 Lone Star is ending with Season 5, all signs hint it’s happening. TV Line recently shared various Instagram Stories from the cast alluding to the end of their time on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Even Rob shared during an interview with Variety that the cast went into filming Season 5 knowing it was probably the last hurrah.

However, that feeling of the end lit a fire under everyone to prove there’s more gas in the tank if allowed to continue the show.

“We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week,” he shared with the outlet.

The actor didn’t reveal if 9-1-1: Lone Star wraps up Season 5 in a series finale style.

Are you ready for more 9-1-1: Lone Star?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on Fox. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu.