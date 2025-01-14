9-1-1: Lone Star final episodes schedule, cast, synopsis’ and everything else we know

The time has come for 9-1-1: Lone Star fans to prepare to say goodbye to the 126.

It’s been weeks since a new episode of the hit Fox drama.

The last one was Episode 9, which was the fall finale and aired on Monday, December 9.

Next week, on Monday, January 20, 9-1-1: Lone Star returns with Episode 10, which kicks off the last three episodes of the series.

There’s a lot to wrap up on the show, including Judd’s (Jim Parrack) alcohol problem, impending parenthood for TK (Ronen Rubinstein), and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva), and whether or not Owen (Rob Lowe) really turned down the job in New York.

Oh, and let’s not forget several emergencies for the 126, including an asteroid headed for Austin.

Let’s examine everything we know about the final 9-1-1: Lone Star episodes.

9-1-1: Lone Star final episodes schedule and cast

After the winter premiere, Episode 11 will kick off the asteroid emergency on Monday, January 27. That means the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale will air on Monday, February 3, with Season 5, Episode 12.

Along with Owen, Judd, TK, and Carolos, Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Mateo (Julian Works), Nancy (Brianna Baker), and Tommy (Gina Torres) will all be in the mix for the final episodes.

Those hoping to see Grace (Sierra McClain) will be disappointed because she won’t be part of the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Co-showrunner Rashad Raisani confirmed Grace’s absences to TV Insider.

However, he also revealed that even though Grace is not seen, she greatly impacts what happens with Judd as the series wraps.

What can fans expect from the final 9-1-1: Lone Star final episodes?

Rashad teased that there’s plenty for fans to look forward to in the last episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star. One big storyline involves TK and Carlos trying to adopt Jonah, TK’s little brother.

“We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front. It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment,” Rashad teased to TV Line.

The mid-season finale left fans wondering about Tommy and her future at the 126. Rashad didn’t give details on that hot topic other than to sing Gina’s praises on how she plays Tommy’s upcoming arc.

As for the rest of the gang, Rashad kept his answer on what’s in store for them connected to the looming emergencies the 126 faces.

“We have some of our most insane apocalyptic emergencies in 11 and 12. It’s basically a combination of The Last of Us and Chernobyl. It mirrors where all of the characters are, and most of them are in an apocalyptic space for one reason or another,” he expressed.

In true 9-1-1: Lone Star fashion, there will be plenty of twists and turns before the series ends. Rashad hinted there could be more deaths and more babies that shake things up, too.

That’s just a glimpse of what is up on 9-1-1: Lone Star as the final three episodes get ready to play out.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.