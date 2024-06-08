9-1-1: Lone Star inches closer to cancellation as original star departs ahead of season 5

FOX could be closing the book on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The successful 9-1-1 spinoff has been off the air for over a year and will return with a 12-episode fifth season in the fall.

If the latest report from Deadline is to be believed, the show’s future beyond that doesn’t look very bright.

The outlet states that the cast will be looking for other jobs when production wraps on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 next month.

Moreover, Sierra McClain, who has played Grace Ryder since the drama’s 2020 debut, will not return.

Details about what went on behind the scenes have been kept under wraps, but the outlet hints that the cast had been trying to negotiate deals that included raises for Season 5.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is probably the end

The rest of the cast is locked in for the upcoming season, but the options expire on July 19, meaning that unless the show gets a renewal before then, it’s probably dead in the water.

When that date comes, the cast will be free to seek other jobs because they will no longer have contractual obligations to appear on the show.

Plus, it’s hard to imagine FOX making a renewal decision ahead of the show’s return because there’s a chance the ratings will falter due to the lengthy hiatus.

The most recent season had an average of 3.6 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 demographic.

The numbers were down over 25% compared to the prior season, and there’s a good chance there will be a more significant drop for Season 5.

If 9-1-1: Lone Star is canceled, FOX will have lost two 9-1-1 shows in a year.

Could 9-1-1: Lone Star move to ABC?

The original 9-1-1 left the network ahead of Season 7 due to budgetary constraints.

It has been a strong performer on ABC, but the spinoff probably won’t secure a pickup on the network.

ABC recently canceled Station 19 and The Good Doctor due to the network’s increased focus on unscripted programming, primarily driven by The Golden Bachelor‘s success.

The aged-up spinoff of The Bachelor secured strong ratings, and the network will air The Golden Bachelorette later this year.

With most shows experiencing ratings drops, scripted programming is getting trickier to produce due to mounting costs and diminishing viewership.

Unscripted series cost much less and are pulling in decent ratings, so there’s an incentive to keep them alive.

The hope is that 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 ends on a satisfying note because it would be a shame for such a popular series not to get a pre-planned conclusion.

9-1-1: Lone Star is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is set to debut this fall on FOX. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Hulu.