9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 production finally underway: When will it premiere?

As the long wait for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 intensifies, we have an update on the FOX drama.

The network took to social media this week to reveal that production of new episodes is finally underway.

The news means the show has been out of production for over a year, with the previous season finale airing in May 2023.

Like many shows this season, production was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

While the show was renewed for the 2023-24 season, the network decided to hold off on airing new episodes until next season.

The decision means that the earliest new episodes can get underway is in the fall. The show will have been off the air for around 15 months by then.

We can probably rule out 9-1-1 franchise crossovers

On top of that, 9-1-1 Season 7 will have come and gone, but we don’t expect to get any updates about our favorite 9-1-1: Lone Star characters on the original show since it now airs on ABC.

The 126 is back in action! Season 5 is now in production! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AsI0D4uvmy — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) March 7, 2024

That also means we should probably rule out future crossovers unless ABC picks up 9-1-1: Lone Star if FOX cancels it.

A lengthy hiatus for any show isn’t good, but it’s unheard of for broadcast shows to take this long off the air, so there’s a high probability that many of its viewers won’t be there when the show finally returns.

FOX canceled the original series because the budget was becoming too difficult to sustain on the network, so 9-1-1: Lone Star will need to hit specific benchmarks to remain on the network.

9-1-1: Lone Star has a tough road ahead

The good news is that Rob Lowe has a great relationship with FOX, having recently headlined the network’s addictive series The Floor.

With 12 episodes ordered, the series will have a lot to tackle during its upcoming season, including resolving who killed Carlos’ father.

We know the show likes to keep us waiting, but after waiting so long, it’s one of those storylines that will have to land well for the audience.

Carlos and TK are finally married, so we hope the writers don’t find new ways to throw conflict into their relationship because we’re over that schtick.

Another storyline that needs resolution is how Owen will move on after being with his brother in his final moments.

Will Owen be able to move on?

Owen had been struggling with death since the beginning of the series, and through his brother’s death, he found himself at peace with the situation.

How excited is everyone?! 🙌 Catch up on #911LoneStar anytime on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/5MDIlUIVAU — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) March 7, 2024

Will that still be the case when the show returns?

We don’t know.

Before 9-1-1: Lone Star returns, we have 9-1-1 Season 7 premiering on ABC later this month with a cruise ship explosion that will change everything for the characters.

9-1-1: Lone Star is on hiatus. Season 5 premieres on FOX in the fall.