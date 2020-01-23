Why did Judi Evans leave Days of our Lives?

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Fans are finally starting to learn what happened to Adrienne (Judi Evans) on Days of our Lives. After the time jump, it was revealed Justin’s (Wally Kurth) wife and Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) mom died. It was a shock that left viewers with several questions.

As the storyline of Adrienne’s death plays out on-screen, fans can’t help but ask why Judi Evans left Days of our Lives. The actress has been a staple on the show for decades. Judi even took on the role of Bonnie Lockhart during her time on the soap opera.

Plus, Justin and Adrienne were finally happy. They got married again and were more in love than ever, which could be part of the reason Adrienne was killed. The actress did not choose to leave the NBC daytime drama.

According to Daytime Confidential, Judi was pretty devastated to learn Adrienne would be killed off for storyline purposes. She reportedly got wind of the rumor while filming on set one day and asked co-executive Producer Albert Alarr if there was any truth to it.

TISSUE ALERT. One of of the most heartbreaking scenes I have ever seen on Days Of Our Lives. Justin tells Sonny that we lost Adrienne, she is gone. #Days #WilSon @freddiemsmith @wallykurth #Jadrienne @CarolynTopol @LindaS4810 pic.twitter.com/ecHmr6vxba — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) January 23, 2020

When he confirmed it was true, Judi admitted she was sad because she loved working on Days. Due to the production schedule of the soap opera, Judi finished filming months ago.

However, there is a chance the talented actress could come back to the show. Although fans adored Judi as Adrienne, they also like her as Bonnie. No, there is nothing in the works, at least that fans are aware of, but it is always a possibility.

It has been a rough couple of months for the actress. After she said good-bye to Days, Judi’s only son, Austin Michael Luciano, died suddenly. Neither she nor her husband, Michael Luciano, have spoken publicly regarding Austin’s death. Judi did use social media to thank her fans for their support after her son passed away.

“I just want to take a moment to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and support and prayers. Michael and I have been very touched and uplifted. Much love to all,” she tweeted right before Christmas.

I just want to take a moment to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and support and prayers….Michael and I have been very touched and uplifted. Much love to all….. — Judi Evans (@TheJudiEvans) December 23, 2019

Judi Evans leaving Days of our Lives and the role of Adrienne was not her choice. It was a decision made by executives for creative reasons, which is how the entertainment business works.

Are you sad to see Adrienne and Judi exit the daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.